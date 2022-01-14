ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ikai, Seems Terrifying, Bringing Japanese Horror to Life This Spring

By Jacob Greenwood
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you cannot fight your fear. You can run from it, hide from it, but in the end you will have to face it. At least in Endflame’s upcoming Japanese horror game, Ikai, anyways. A press release today details the features of the thriller game as well as revealing the release...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Okay, one thing you should know about me is that I love scary movies. I usually have trouble convincing my friends and family to watch scary movies with me, but I’m determined to make my friends watch this one for me. Netflix just released the trailer for a new...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

An Adult Film Shoot Turns Into a Terrifying Ordeal in Trailer for Ti West's '70s-Set Horror Film X

Ti West, the director of films such as The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, has a new horror film coming out! This new film is titled X, and it’s West’s first feature film in seven years. I’m a fan of the filmmaker’s first two films as I tend to watch them every year around Halloween. I’m excited that he’s got a new movie coming out and it looks great!
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Horror Movie Has Audiences Too Terrified to Sleep

Netflix has a new horror movie streaming and it has audiences too terrified to sleep. The film is titled The Wasteland, and it follows a family that has their "tranquility" upended while living "isolated from society" by a "horrific creature that would put the bounds that (tie) them to test." The Spanish-language only features three main characters, and runs just over an hour-and-a-half long, which makes it a quick watch before trying to tuck yourself in at night.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Horror#Mystic#Seals#Endflame#Shinto#Nintendo Switch
noobfeed.com

Indie Horror Title Ikai Launches This March

Gamers looking for a Fatal Frame experience might want to check out Ikai. An indie horror title launching this March 29th that brings dark Japanese folklore to those brave enough to experience it. Don’t faint, embrace your weaknesses and pray you can survive the mayhem you’ve just unleashed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bring Digimon to Life with LEGO Thanks to These Fan-Builds

The world of Digimon is one that has been running for decades, taking the opportunity to explore the world of digital monsters across numerous anime series and even more video games. With 2022 set to continue the story of Digimon Ghost Game and bring us a new video game to boot, one fan has celebrated the series by creating a ton of digital monsters using some ingenious Lego builds, proving that there are plenty of creatures to choose from in the long-running franchise.
COMICS
TrendHunter.com

Horror Film-Themed Spring Fashion

Chinese fashion label ATTEMPT introduces the brand new Black Swan collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. As the name of the capsule suggests, the new designs are inspired by the psychological horror film, Black Swan. The pieces are seen as what the brand describes to be 'personality uniforms' translated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
hardcoregamer.com

In Nightmare Brings Its Horrors to PlayStation on March 29

Thanks to games like Little Nightmares II, gamers have had plenty of chances to explore nightmare-like scenarios, but what about navigating an actual nightmare with all the personal trials and terrors that come with it? It seems this is what’s in store for players when In Nightmare arrives on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles on March 29.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Ikai Creeping to March Release

Ikai will release late this March, according to a press release from PM Studios and Endflame. Starting March 29, players can pick up Ikai on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Your only defense against the myriad demons is your calligraphy. You can Wishlist Ikai on Steam now, and download a demo to preview it ahead of time. A physical version will be available alongside the digital release and include a special sticker sheet and postcard. Physical copies will cost $34.99 (or your regional equivalent) at various retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, and Amazon.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Ikai preview — Wander after dark

There are a great many Japanese horror games that successfully utilize the country’s rich folklore and history. Japanese companies are often behind those games, but that isn’t the case with Ikai, an upcoming horror puzzler made by an indie Spanish developer. I got to play the game’s prologue ahead of its March release and, while it gets the aesthetic and atmosphere down pat, the game seems to be set up to fall into some rather unfortunate genre traps, which makes me a bit wary of its upcoming release. The prologue was a sizable build, too, and it took me roughly 80 minutes to get through.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Ikai is a Horror Game That Forces Players to Confront Their Fears, and Its Absolutely Terrifying

Helplessness is probably the scariest thing to ever exist. I don’t care how many creepy monsters and terrifying scenarios you throw at me to try to convince me otherwise—those things are only scary because we’re helpless to stop them. Most of the time, if you find yourself helpless in a dangerous situation, the best option is to simply remove yourself from it (or at least try to). I mean, it makes sense, right? Safety-seeking is definitely the thing to do when things turn sour. It’s also the basis of a lot of horror games. You’re (presumably) helpless in the face of any creepy crawlies that you encounter in whatever scary game you’re playing—or, at the very least, are at a disadvantage—so it’s best to just skedaddle. Sure, you’re scared while you’re running away, but that sweet, sweet feeling of relief when you find a nice cozy corner to hide in always feels extra-nice. What happens, though, when a game doesn’t let you do that? What if a game renders you entirely helpless, but still makes you face your foes head-on, anyway? Well, that’s an easy question to answer—you get a game along the lines of Ikai.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Horror game Ikai will be released in March for PCs and consoles

The psychological horror game Ikai by publishers PM Studios and Endflame finally has a concrete release date. Ikai is scheduled to bring “gloomy Japanese folklore” to PCs, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on March 29, 2022. A retail version is available in North America from select retailers, including VideoGamePlus,...
RETAIL
kiss951.com

New Netflix Horror Series “Archive 81” Brings 90’s Nostalgia to Horror

Fellow horror fans, you should be getting excited about this one. The Wrap says Netflix has produced a new original series called Archive 81. Previously, the streaming company has seemed to be hit or miss with horror films and series. A personal favorite of mine is the movie series based on R. L. Stine’s Fear Street that came out last year directed by Leigh Janiak.
TV & VIDEOS
cogconnected.com

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, Knights a Release Date

Hark brave knights some news has delayed our quest but only for a short while. NeocoreGames has told its fans that it is delaying its turn-based tactile game, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale by a month. The game, originally intending a February release, is now moving to March. A press release provides more details about the choice to delay as well as an overview of some of the games features.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Japanese Psychological Horror Ikai Set To Launch In Late March

Japanese Psychological Horror Ikai Set To Launch In Late March. Publisher PM Studios and developer Endflame have announced that its Japanese psychological horror Ikai will launch on March 29th, 2022. Endflame is a small independent studio based in Barcelona that aims to immerse players in a unique experiences. The three-man team has been working on Ikai alongside PM Studios. PM Studios is a video game publisher that has worked on a few games in the past. Ikai is set to launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game will cost players $29.99USD.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy