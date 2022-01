Despite how much fun they are to watch at EVO, and despite the phenomenon that they were in ’90s arcades, fighting games are probably always going to be a somewhat niche genre compared to the most popular ones. Slapping Persona branding on it isn’t likely to change that much, frankly. But the good news is none of that matters because Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is a great game regardless of what the plebs are playing, and Atlus has released a new “Fight Trailer” with gameplay to show off all the pain coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO