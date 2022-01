The current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in many ways differs from earlier surges, with breakthrough infections now a norm and not the exception. With that has come a rise in what health experts call incidental COVID-19 hospitalizations, referring to patients who are primarily admitted for other ailments and test positive as part of routine screening. New York and Massachusetts have recently shifted their reporting on COVID-19 hospitalizations, asking hospitals to distinguish between those who are admitted primarily because of the virus and incidental cases. About 42 percent of COVID-19 positive patients across New York hospitals as of Jan. 8 did not have COVID-19 included as reason for admission, according to state data.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 9 DAYS AGO