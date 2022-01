As you might guess from looking at it, the Cave of the Forgotten Isle plays a major role in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Although it isn’t part of the main questline, it is actually home to the Cyclops boss battle and a significant piece of loot. Considering that this fight is one of the hardest, it is recommended that players advance at least through the main story to ensure they’re capable of taking the monster down. Once that is complete, you will now only need to finish a few short side quests before progressing through the cave.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO