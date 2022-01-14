ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Cities Skylines Video Shows Airports DLC Progression

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Paradox Interactive revealed another new video dedicated to the upcoming Airports DLC for Cities Skylines. The video focuses on showcasing the progression mechanics included in the DLC. You’ll start small with only a few buildings and features, and then...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Witcher 3 Getting New DLC Soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new, and likely its final, DLC in the near future. In 2021, The Witcher 3 fans were supposed to be treated with PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X ports of the game. When the ports were delayed, they were pushed to "2022," which is obviously a very big release window. That said, the release window has been narrowed down to Q2 2022, which is to say it will be out sometime in April, May, or June. For The Witcher 3 fans, not only will they get their hands on the next-gen versions of the game during this period, but they will also get their hands on new DLC, though unfortunately nothing on the scale of Blood and Wine or Hearts of Stone.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Cities: Skylines getting new Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations

Paradox Interactive has announced that new Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations will arrive for Cities: Skylines alongside the Airports DLC on January 25th. The first of these packs is the Content Creator Map Pack. For $4.99, players will receive eight new terrain maps created by Sanctum Gamer. Joining it is the Content Creator Pack: Vehicles of the World, which is priced at $4.99 and includes 21 new vehicle assets that have been created by bsquiklehausen such as police cars, busses, and fire engines.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Playstation 4#Attractiveness#Today Paradox Interactive#Cities Skylines#The Airports Dlc#Creators Pack
Gamespot

Dead Cells' New DLC Launches Today

More than three years after Dead Cells emerged from the sludge of early access, the roguelike's third piece of DLC has launched on all platforms. The new expansion, The Queen and the Sea, adds two biomes, new enemies, and a new boss. The new DLC has a very pretty animated trailer which you can view below.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Cities: Skylines Airports DLC will launch alongside four content creator packs

Cities: Skylines Airports DLC is due to be released on January 25th, with the new pack adding airports to the game and the ability to manage them. This pack will be priced at $12.99. However, this will not be the only content released at the same time with four content creator packs also being announced. The packs include a map pack, a vehicle pack, and two radio stations that cater to those who like relaxation music and those who enjoy jazz.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Atelier Sophie 2 shows off revamped battle system in new video

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, the upcoming sequel to 2015’s Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (lots of mysteries around here, it seems), has revealed its redone battle system in a new trailer (that is for some reason soundless):. Now battle can hold...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
dexerto.com

How to get American-style buildings in Cities Skylines

Wondering how to get American-style buildings in Cities Skylines? Here’s everything you need to know to transform your cityscape into an American utopia. Cities Skylines tasks players with creating their own bustling metropolis from the ground up, allowing you to control everything from taxes to public transport. Buying the...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC Characters Trailer Shows Off Guest Fighters

Gemdrops has shared a new COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC characters trailer, showing off its paid DLC guest characters. As covered in our previous report, the game will include DLC characters Yuji Otori and Copen from the recently announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 at the time of its release.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Dying Light 2 Will Be Supported by 5 Years of Post Launch DLC, Techland Pledges

The original Dying Light was a gift that continued to give long after its 2014 launch, and beyond its shining critical reception, the robustness of Techland’s post-launch DLC support was a large reason why the game gained such immense popularity. Fans of the franchise, then, will be glad to hear that Techland has an even more ambitious plan in place for the future of its upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2, which is apparently set to extend five years after its launch.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

New “Cultures of Africa” DLC for Humankind to arrive next week

Up to this point, the only post-launch additions that developer Amplitude Studios have implemented in its strategy game Humankind have come in the form of free updates. Now, though, Amplitude plans to switch things up by releasing its first paid DLC expansion for Humankind, dubbed Cultures of Africa. As the name implies, Cultures of Africa allows players to develop six new African civilizations, one for each of the game’s six time periods. Additionally, the DLC provides players with “new natural and built wonders, independent people, and 15 new narrative events.” Players can experience this new expansion once it drops on January 20.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Psychological Horror Game, Ikai, Creeps Its Way to Consoles & PC on March 29

If you’re feeling brave and in need of a scare, developer Endflame and publisher PM Studios’ Japanese folklore-inspired first-person scare-’em-up, Ikai, may be exactly what you need right now. The good news? The Barcelona-based three-person indie studio has confirmed that its in-development horror title will officially arrive...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Monster Hunter Rise Reveals Azure Gear Via New Universal Studios Japan Collaboration

Today Capcom revealed another Universal Studios Japan collaboration for its latest Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise. The game will get event quests that will reward players with the Azure Gear. This includes the Azure Age armor (which will also be available as layered armor), the Azure Star weapons, and even gear for your Canyne and Felyne.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

View Pokemon’s Hisui Region in This Interactive 360° Video

Japan’s official Pokemon Youtube channel has released a new video in which you can view the Hisui region from the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus in an interactive 360° way. The video is from a first-person perspective and starts with the trainer running along a path before he hops...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy