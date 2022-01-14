New Cities Skylines Video Shows Airports DLC Progression

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new, and likely its final, DLC in the near future. In 2021, The Witcher 3 fans were supposed to be treated with PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X ports of the game. When the ports were delayed, they were pushed to "2022," which is obviously a very big release window. That said, the release window has been narrowed down to Q2 2022, which is to say it will be out sometime in April, May, or June. For The Witcher 3 fans, not only will they get their hands on the next-gen versions of the game during this period, but they will also get their hands on new DLC, though unfortunately nothing on the scale of Blood and Wine or Hearts of Stone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO