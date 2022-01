A year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and we are less than one year away from the midterm elections. As we enter campaign season, we are seeing a disturbing trend: More and more GOP candidates are running on pledges that they will restrict elections and overturn them if they do not like the results. This is all being done under the guise of the “Big Lie” — the false belief that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Trump and given instead to President Joe Biden.

