ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Officer Fatally Shoots Dog In Miami Gardens

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home surveillance camera captured a Miami-Dade police officer discharging his weapon...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Rapper dies in front of children during a street shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A rapper who was with two children died on Friday after a shooting just east of Miami-Dade County’s Country Walk neighborhood. Quality Control, a record label, identified the rapper as 28-year-old Shandler Beaubien, better known as Wavy Navy Pooh. He was driving a four-door Toyota Camry when he died at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 127the Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
WSVN-TV

Two fired police officers return to work for Miami Police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two fired Miami Police officers will return to work. Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and his wife, Commander Nerly Papier, are expected back in the coming weeks. The Miami Herald reports they’ll come back with the rank of Captain. Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo terminated them...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

5 Shot, 1 Died In Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Bar

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One man was killed, four others were injured in an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade. It happened outside the Chicagoan Bar at 10702 NW. 7th Avenue early Tuesday. Police originally said it began when a man was escorted out of the building for not paying for his drinks. They later said, on further investigation, he was kicked out after he assaulted the woman he was with. The man left and then returned around midnight, parked his car in the middle of the street, got out, and started shooting at the security guard standing outside the bar, according to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Shot During Domestic Dispute In Miami Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a shooting in Miami Gardens early Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near NW 177th Street and NW 14th Avenue. Miami Gardens police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between two men. One of the men was taken to the hospital, no word on his condition.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade State Attorney: 3 South Florida Police Officers Charged In Separate Incidents

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges against three South Florida police officers. The officers were charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery in three separate incidents. Fernandez Rundle said body cameras were instrumental in two of these cases. In the first case, body-worn camera footage shows Miami Gardens police officer Javier Castano appearing to kick a suspect in the head while the suspect was fully subdued on the ground. The video also shows the officer putting a knee to the suspect’s neck, causing injury to the man. Castano was relieved of duty after...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in southwest Miami-Dade. Officers responded to the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 152nd Street. The Miami-Dade COVID-19 testing site at Zoo Miami was shut down temporarily for the rest of the night due to the police activity, the county announced. Further information...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver hospitalized after shooting on Turnpike in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting along the southbound lanes, near Northwest 199th Street, Saturday afternoon. According to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Confirm Shooting Death Of Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Near Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami. Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien. Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh. The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt. It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami. “Once...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

1 killed in traffic incident at SW Miami-Dade intersection

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed in what police have described as a traffic fatality in Southwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce HD hovered above police units blocking the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, north of Zoo Miami, just after 6 p.m., Friday. A vehicle was...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Driver fatally shot at SW Miami-Dade intersection, gunman at large

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman who, they said, shot at a car with an infant and a child inside at an intersection in Southwest Miami-Dade, killing the driver. 7SkyForce HD hovered above police units blocking the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

4 People in Custody After Turnpike Chase in Miami-Dade Caught on Camera

An early morning car chase along Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade County led to a wild ending caught on camera and four people taken into custody Friday. Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened around 4 a.m. when officers were attempting to stop a silver Toyota sedan believed to be involved in a burglary in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 12th Street.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested for attempted murder at a Miami-Dade bus stop

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vicious attack on a woman while she was sitting at a South Florida bus stop. She was targeted and terrorized, and even tried to fight off her attacker. Fortunately he didn’t get away. Surveillance footage is shocking and cringe worthy, of a shoe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Unsuspecting Woman Strangled With Shoelace at Miami-Dade Bus Stop

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is continuing to investigate the brazen, 11 a.m. attack on a 26-year-old woman in broad daylight at a county bus stop at 3814 NW 25th St., roughly a mile east of Miami International Airport., on Sunday, January 2. The disturbing footage was first obtained and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 18-year-old who went missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for an 18-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said Juan Carlos Ortega-Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 27 along the 7300 block of Southwest 82nd Street. Ortega-Rodriguez stands 5 feet,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy