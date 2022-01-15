WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Officer Fatally Shoots Dog In Miami Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One man was killed, four others were injured in an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade. It happened outside the Chicagoan Bar at 10702 NW. 7th Avenue early Tuesday. Police originally said it began when a man was escorted out of the building for not paying for his drinks. They later said, on further investigation, he was kicked out after he assaulted the woman he was with. The man left and then returned around midnight, parked his car in the middle of the street, got out, and started shooting at the security guard standing outside the bar, according to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO