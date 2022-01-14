ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does Final Fantasy 14 go back on sale?

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 14 is a rather incredible game. Over the last few years, it has managed to pull back from its disastrous launch to become one of the most beloved MMORPGs there is. This success has hit the team hard and sales for the game were suspended a while ago. Here's...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
TheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod concept brings back PS1 camera

With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, one thing was certain. Within days there would be a deluge of mods for the acclaimed roleplaying game: some benign, some ludicrous, and others looking to improve its visuals and performance. One particularly nostalgic mod concept for Final Fantasy 7...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
rpgsite.net

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review

I do not envy anyone who is tasked with ending a long-running, immensely popular story. Franchises that have gone on for years – decades even. It’s an almost impossible task to put a bow on a story spanning hundreds of hours, doubly so when that story is a videogame, where players have devoted that time to growing their characters, and directly immersing themselves in its world. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was never guaranteed to stick the landing, which makes its ultimate success all the more worthy of praise.
windowscentral.com

Xbox Chaturdays 51: Final Fantasy skipping Xbox and does Xbox need VR? with Samuel Tolbert

For episode 51 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by Windows Central's very own Samuel Tolbert. We'll be diving into major Xbox discussions like Final Fantasy potentially skipping Xbox, the uncertain future of E3, Square Enix and NFTs, the recent announcement of the PlayStation VR2 and whether or not Xbox should compete in the space, and so much more! If you're excited to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!
gamepur.com

Final Fantasy XIV announces datacenter expansions following Endwalker release, digital sales returning

Final Fantasy XIV servers have been dealing with several queue times, with thousands of players waiting to jump into the game to explore the Endwalker expansion. It’s common for Final Fantasy XIV expansion to have queue times, but the ones that came with this expansion were incredibly high, and the team has decided to do something about expanding all of the data centers with the addition of the Oceanian Datacenter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy 14#Game Server#Stress#Mmorpgs#Dlc#Square Enix#Ffxiv
PlayStation LifeStyle

Final Fantasy XIV Sales Finally Restart This Month After New Servers Open

Final Fantasy 14 digital sales will restart later this month after Square Enix took steps to ease the server congestion that has plagued the game over the past few months. These steps include opening new FFXIV servers in Oceania and more data centers to be installed around the world throughout 2022.
gamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 14 is Receiving Server Expansions; Digital Sales Resuming January 25

Square Enix had a great year with the release of the new expansion for Final Fantasy 14, called Endwalker. However, what the studio and the Final Fantasy 14 team did not take into account is the server stability and queue timings amidst the hype of the new expansion. The situation worsened so much that Square Enix had to temporarily stop digital sales of new copies of the game.
cogconnected.com

Yoshida Announces Final Fantasy 14 Digital Sales Will Reopen Later This Month

Yoshida Announces Final Fantasy 14 Digital Sales Will Reopen This Month. Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker released in December 2021. At the release, the servers became overloaded leading to chaos for the players. As a result, Yoshida, the game’s Director, announced a closure of sales for Starter Edition Games to ensure no new players join. Today, Yoshida has announced that from 25th January, there will be a resumption of sale to digital players. Furthermore, Yoshida announced that there are plans to expand European, Japanese, American and Oceanic Data Centres.
dexerto.com

FFXIV is going back on sale and will finally be accepting new players

FFXIV director Naoki Yoshida announced plans to put the MMO and its newest expansion Endwalker back on sale, as well as a host of changes including the addition of new data centers to allow for new players. On December 16, just nine days after FFXIV’s latest expansion Endwalker dropped, Square...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pockettactics.com

We’re finally going back to Pandora in Avatar: Reckoning

It’s been 13 long years since we last saw the luscious world of Pandora. That’s right, both Avatar and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Game came out in 2009. If that doesn’t make you feel old, well, you can’t have been born then. If, like us, you’ve been waiting for the sequel to come out, chances are you’ve lost hope. However, now is the time to rejoice, as not only is there a next-gen console game on the way, but a mobile one too, dubbed Avatar: Reckoning.
realsport101.com

Madden 22 Update 2.05 Patch Notes for January 14 (Today)

With the arrival of Madden 22 Update 2.05 on all platforms, the Patch Notes have now revealed what changes are being made. We've got all the details you need and full official Madden 22 Patch Notes for the January Title Update 2.05 arriving today. Madden 22 Update 2.05 Patch Notes...
realsport101.com

Rainbow Six Extraction: How to Equip Pre Order Bonuses

Rainbow Six Extraction is finally here, giving you and three friends the chance to take down areas, hunt targets and protect your allies. If you're looking to go in there with a little more bling, here's how to equip your pre order bonuses in Rainbow Six Extraction before you start..
realsport101.com

Dying Light 2 delayed for Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2 is now just around the corner and the world is preparing to get back into Harran. Unfortunately, if you're looking to play on Nintendo Switch, there's some bad news. Dying Light 2 Delayed on Nintendo Switch. In some surprising news, given how close it is to release,...
