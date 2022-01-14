ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

9th Annual 'Dream Meet' Put On By Aim High Academy

By Amy Slanchik
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of gymnasts from around the region are in Tulsa this weekend for the 9th Annual Dream Meet put on by Aim High Academy. "This is the largest artistic gymnastics competition in the state of Oklahoma,” Aim High Academy Founding Executive Director, Jennifer Bjornberg said. "It's a bit...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

TSEP announces 2022 annual meeting

This week, the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership announced the date of their annual meeting, where hundreds community and business leaders join to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the previous year of work. The event, themed “Passion and Progress,” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Camden...
TIFFIN, OH
WTGS

Annual 5k returns in support of Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The tenth annual Yates-Astro Resolution Run took place Saturday at the Bethesda Academy. A group of over 50 women came together to form the Women's Board of Bethesda, hosting the annual 5k run in support of Bethesda Academy. Proceeds from the event support the financial...
SAVANNAH, GA
snntv.com

Hundreds attend 9th annual Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K

SIESTA KEY - A 5K in honor of a teenager taken too soon is paying it forward to young scholars on the Suncoast. “He had a smile just lit up the room, he was a jokester," Andrew Monroe Memorial 5k Organizer, Stacey Monroe. Hundreds gathered on Siesta Key Sunday morning...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Beaumont Enterprise

Lamar reimagines high school academy

Inspire. Imagine. Innovate. Impact. Those are the four tenets by which the Texas Academy of Leadership in the Humanities at Lamar University abides by and aims to instill in each of its students -- a mission university administration hopes will be boosted by a host of changes ushered in by the program's new dean.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
Forsyth County News

Local woman part of future marketing pros to compete at 9th annual Murphy Cup

Twenty-four students from Creighton and Drake universities, including one from Cumming, competed to win the ninth annual Murphy Cup Marketing Strategy Competition, a top marketing competition that provides real-world experience by giving students the opportunity to interact with a corporate client and present them with marketing strategies. This year’s corporate...
CUMMING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Sports#Aim High Academy#The Cox Business Center#The Dream Meet
weatherboy.com

American Meteorological Society Cancels In-Person Annual Meeting

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) announced today that they are canceling the in-person annual meeting scheduled for this month in Houston, Texas citing ongoing pandemic concerns. The 102nd Annual Meeting consisting of sessions, town hall meetings, short courses, posters, exhibits, and side meetings are going completely virtual this year. However, the 21st Annual AMS Student Conference will remain a hybrid meeting, where attendees can participate in-person or remotely January 22-23. In a statement released today, the AMS wrote, “The 2022 Overall Planning Committee and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe environment at the conference in Houston for those who felt the risk level was acceptable. However, with the growing surge of the Omicron variant (which is projected to peak at the same time as our annual meeting), we have had a growing number of key individuals and organizations (volunteers, staff, presenters, attendees, vendors, universities, and government organizations) needed to support and contribute to the quality of the in-person meeting opt to participate in the Annual Meeting remotely. It is now clear that we will not have the critical mass of on-site expertise to run the in-person component nor the attendance to provide a quality in-person meeting up to the level that we have all come to expect. Therefore we have come to the difficult conclusion to focus our attention and resources on an all-virtual Annual Meeting and hybrid Student Conference.”
HOUSTON, TX
greybullstandard.com

Chopped Beauty Academy a dream come true for local woman

As a beautician, Suzette Jewell always enjoyed the creativity of the profession, and as the daughter of an educator, she for years talked about teaching others the skills to succeed in the business. So after many years working in the cosmetology profession, Jewell went to school to become an instructor...
POWELL, WY
edglentoday.com

Caritas Family Solutions Hosts 9th Annual Heart & Soul Gala Virtually

BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions will be hosting its 9th annual Heart & Soul Gala, presented by Federico Kia, virtually on February 5, 2022. The live stream video will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the program which begins at 6:30. The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
pasadenanow.com

The App Academy at Pasadena High School

In Pasadena High School’s App Academy, participants will learn to code (no prior experience required)! As participants learn to code in the program, they’ll create their own websites, games, applications, and more. Coding gives you the chance to express yourself and build creative, meaningful projects that are unique to each participant. The very first thing participants learn in App Academy is how to design their own website.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
centenary.edu

Centenary College’s annual Dream Week is January 17-21

SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary College students, faculty, and staff will celebrate the legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the College’s 2022 Dream Week. The 2022 Dream Week theme is “Awareness of the Past, Present, and Future.”. Beginning with the annual MLK Service Day...
SHREVEPORT, LA
news9.com

OKCPS Extends Virtual Learning Into Next Week

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Friday they will continue virtual learning into next week. After Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, virtual learning will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The district said it plans to bring or all of its students for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19. If a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
westga.edu

Living the Dream: Annual MLK Event at UWG Features Jawana Jackson

To the world, he was a civil rights icon. To Jawana Jackson, he was Uncle Martin. As part of the University of West Georgia’s 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration yesterday, Jackson recalled the historical events that occurred at her family home during a pivotal time in American history. It is a history UWG is intimately connected to as well.
CARROLLTON, GA
news9.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Celebrated In Oklahoma City

According to the OKC MLK coalition website, Oklahoma City has the nation's third largest Martin Luther King Jr Day parade, and Monday hundreds came out to celebrate. “Forty-one years ago, in January Roosevelt Milton invited me to join him and others at the state capital to commemorate the birth date of dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Nathaniel Batchelder with the Oklahoma City, MLK coalition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Standard-Examiner

Chamber Orchestra Ogden to perform 9th annual Red Dress Concert

Chamber Orchestra Ogden opens the new year with the ninth annual Red Dress Concert on Jan. 29 with the world premiere of Alfonso Tenreiro’s Piano Concerto No. 1 performed by Nicholas Maughan. An accomplished pianist, collaborator and composer, Maughan is currently the company pianist at Ballet West and a...
MUSIC
news9.com

Tulsa City Leaders Project 2022 To Be Big Year For Tourism

City leaders responsible for bringing big events to Tulsa anticipate 2022 to be the best year for tourism since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tulsa Regional Tourism office is expecting $240 million in economic revenue, highlighted by a big start to the summer. Ray Hoyt, the President of...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy