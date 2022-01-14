ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, officials said.

Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg; and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo; were arrested Thursday and charged with civil disorder, according to federal court records. Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

The men are being prosecuted in Washington, DC, federal court.

According to a criminal complaint, Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys, a group that describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Fischer was part of a group that confronted law enforcement at an arched entrance to a passageway into the building, officials said. The group collectively pushed against officers, at times rocking together in a coordinated way, to gain entry to the interior of the building, authorities said. Fischer later moved to the west front of the Capitol, where he threw chairs, an orange traffic cone and a pole toward officers, prosecutors said.

Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson is accused of aiding and abetting its use against officers. Johnson also was carrying a sledgehammer, officials said.

Online records didn't list attorneys for any of the men.

Last year's Capitol attack occurred shortly after a nearby rally where then-President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Democrats had committed fraud to steal the presidential election for Joe Biden. Rioters went to the Capitol seeking to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Congress reconvened several hours later and confirmed Biden's electoral college win.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 70 of those arrested are from Florida. More than 225 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FBI agents search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

LAREDO, Texas — The area near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cueller was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday, who conducted what an agency spokesperson called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. At Cuellar’s home in Laredo, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California may limit conservatorships, promote alternatives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. What are known as probate conservatorships are overused and misused in California, say groups including Disability Voices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fired police chief sues city of Miami, commissioners

MIAMI — (AP) — The embattled former police chief of Miami is suing his former employer and city commissioners, saying his public firing three months ago was in retaliation for him speaking out against corruption. Art Acevedo had a six-month tenure and was suspended and then fired after...
MIAMI, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jury selection to start in federal trial over Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd's constitutional rights while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street. J. Kueng,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Aiding And Abetting#Ap#The Proud Boys#Democrats
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Raw Senate debate in fight to end voting bill filibuster

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senators faced off in emotional, raw debate Wednesday on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy but that almost certainly will be defeated without a filibuster rules change, in what would be a stinging setback for President Joe Biden and his party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome Wednesday night was a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy