Indie Comics Review: Spawn #325

By Carl Bryan
dccomicsnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: This review may contain spoilers]. ” I would not worry if we break a few, we can afford it…After all, we’ve got plenty to choose from.?” – Cordelia to Dr. Gerald Milner as we gaze at four new never before revealed Spawns!....

lrmonline.com

Spawn #34 | SPAWN Daily – The Comic Source Podcast

Spawn #34 – Story – Todd McFarlane, Art – Greg Capullo & McFarlane, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Steve Oliff. Two of Spawn’s worst enemies come together and it looks to be a partnership that will cause Spawn big trouble down the line. Meanwhile, Al Simmons has plenty of trouble of his own as he gives into some of his baser instincts and takes out a drug dealer he thinks is strong-arming a kid, but according to Cagliostro, all is not what it seems.
COMICS
leoweekly.com

Reviews: This ‘Fright Night’ Comic Revival Will Please Fans

Art by Jason Craig, Neil Vokes, Jay Geldhof, Matt Webb. Nope, it’s not that Tom Holland. This is the Tom Holland who wrote and directed the 1985 cult movie “Fright Night.” The book opens with a peek at some pretty scary looking vampire types, including a queen, but quickly moves into a retelling of the original movie plot by none other than Peter Vincent himself. Peter, if you don’t remember, or haven’t seen the movie, was the host of late night TV showings of horror movies. When real “live” vampires move next door to one of his viewers, the boy asks for his help exterminating the undead. Now, Peter has written a book documenting his experience (no spoilers!) that he and his agent have frequent differences of opinion on whether to call fiction or nonfiction.
LOUISVILLE, KY
UPI News

Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- 1996's Scream was the horror movie for horror fans, because it was about the very rules of horror movies. The creators of the series tracked the evolution of horror franchises in sequels, trilogies and remakes. 2022's Scream, the fifth entry but with the same title as the original, reflects upon its own origins. That's a potentially fascinating self-reflexive premise, but unfortunately takes the wrong message from the original film.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE AFTERPARTY, Greatest Comic Hits

Christoper Miller created and directed the murder-mystery series, starring Tiffany Hadish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao and Ben Schwartz, premiering globally January 28 on Apple TV+. A high-school reunion leads to murder and merriment. Hey, it's a comedy!. The Afterparty. The series premieres globally Joanuary 28 on Apple TV+. Reunions are...
TV SERIES
Todd Mcfarlane
Marc Rosen
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Wants to See Jamie Break Bad

Looks like “Blue Bloods” star, Will Estes wants to see more of a specific storyline with his character, Jamie. In the popular CBS crime drama, Estes plays street cop, Sergeant Jameson “Jamie” Reagan. In an interview during September 2021 with The Nerds of Color, he discussed what he wanted to see for Jamie’s future.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ Director Explains Robert Pattinson’s Emo-Eyeliner: ‘You Can’t Not Wear That’

When the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” debuted in August 2020, it left comic book fans buzzing over the look of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. The character takes off his Batman mask to reveal he’s sporting some serious emo-eyeliner. It’s taken well over a year, but Reeves finally weighed in on the makeup choice during a recent interview with Esquire magazine. “You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that,” Reeves said. “All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mighty Ducks’: Josh Duhamel Set as New Male Lead in Disney+ Series

Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has found its new male lead. Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of The Mighty Ducks TV sequel series. The actor fills the void created by the departure of Emilio Estevez and will play a new character in the second season of the series. Duhamel will portray Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life. He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land for season two. The actor joins a cast that includes season...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Comics
Spoilers

