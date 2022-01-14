Indie Comics Review: Spawn #325

Art by Jason Craig, Neil Vokes, Jay Geldhof, Matt Webb. Nope, it’s not that Tom Holland. This is the Tom Holland who wrote and directed the 1985 cult movie “Fright Night.” The book opens with a peek at some pretty scary looking vampire types, including a queen, but quickly moves into a retelling of the original movie plot by none other than Peter Vincent himself. Peter, if you don’t remember, or haven’t seen the movie, was the host of late night TV showings of horror movies. When real “live” vampires move next door to one of his viewers, the boy asks for his help exterminating the undead. Now, Peter has written a book documenting his experience (no spoilers!) that he and his agent have frequent differences of opinion on whether to call fiction or nonfiction.

