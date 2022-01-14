ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Celebrate Betty White’s 100th Birthday by Donating to Daviess County Animal Shelter

By Barb Birgy
 5 days ago
To celebrate the life and legacy of Betty White, the Daviess County Animal Shelter is accepting donations. It's a small way to honor her lifelong love of animals on her 100th birthday. #BettyWhiteChallenge. When Betty White died on New Year's Eve, the entire nation mourned. I remember hearing about...

