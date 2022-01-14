Celebrate Betty White’s 100th Birthday by Donating to Daviess County Animal Shelter

Seeking hatless cowboy. We found a super nice cowboy hat after Lip Sync Battle this weekend and we want to return it to its rightful owner. Angel here and I am not one to lose stuff. I know that won't surprise most of you but most of the time I'm pretty OCD about my things so I have always wondered how people just lose their things. I mean I have misplaced stuff but I mean what about important stuff like when I'm driving down the road and I see a random piece of clothing. Saturday night as Joe and I were leaving Lip Sync Battle out of the back of the Convention Center doors there was a Black Justin's Cowboy Hat just hanging out on the ground all alone. I stopped and picked it up and told Joe. He says "Yeah it's been there since the beginning of the night." I said why didn't you pick it up. He told me he left it in case someone dropped it and was coming back outside to get it. I picked it up and brought it to the station this morning hoping we could find who it belongs to. If it belongs to you please contact Chad or me through messenger or stop by the station during business hours and we will gladly return it.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO