Boasting a unique blend of size, skill and athleticism, 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson has separated himself among the best of the best in the sophomore class. Standing 6-foot-5 — and growing — he’s got the quickness to beat you off the dribble and explode for rim-rocking dunks, but he’s also got the length to be a disruptive presence on the defensive end of the floor.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO