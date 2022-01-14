ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Apple Might Enter the Virtual and Augmented Reality Race

cheddar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Meta and Microsoft ramp up their AR and VR tech futures, analysts have been waiting on word from Apple, but the...

cheddar.com

The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
utah.edu

Virtual reality resources at the Marriott Library

New and expanded services and spaces are now available through the Marriott Library’s VR Services Department. Located on the 2nd Floor of the Marriott Library (MLIB 2750), the VR Arena is dedicated to providing walkup access. No schedule is needed to use the space and it is accessible whenever the library is open. The arena features NZXT PCs and Valve Index VR systems. The VR Arena also has a dedicated 25’ X 50’ open-lab to experience, develop, and research in VR with stand-alone headsets such as the Oculus (Meta) Quest. The Arena is not reservable but exceptions can be made for special events.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheStreet

Might Apple Be the Master of the Metaverse?

Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report may be the company with half the word “metaverse” in its name, but will Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report be the true beneficiary of the technology word’s latest big trend?. Investors and analysts are...
TECHNOLOGY
Investor's Business Daily

Will 2022 Be The Year Of Augmented Reality Glasses?

Numerous vendors at CES 2022 this week showed off augmented reality headsets with expectations for a breakthrough year ahead for smart glasses. AR headset maker Vuzix (VUZI) was at the show in Las Vegas demonstrating its latest products, which are aimed primarily at enterprise users. Vuzix Chief Executive Paul Travers...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augmented Reality#Tech#Ar#Vr#Cheddar
The Press

Metaverse: The Next Blockchain or Augmented Reality?

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are increasingly engaging on video chats and thinking to themselves if "it could have been much easier as a phone call"? Especially when that video call involved a few people that have no idea how to use a computer, let alone connect to a video. Add in new complications we've had to conquer including (but not limited to) sending out electronic invites, downloading new software or applications, troubleshooting/possible delays due to tech issues, giving up personal data, and even paying for services on top of our normal utility expenses, and the plot thickens.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Why Qualcomm Will Win The Augmented Reality Wars

Judging by recent announcements, augmented reality is the next big thing in technology. This is how you should get ready. Executives at Qualcomm (QCOM) announced on Tuesday that the firm will collaborate with Microsoft (MSFT) on next generation chips for lightweight AR glasses. This is a big deal. Investors should...
ELECTRONICS
onmsft.com

Meta benefits from Microsoft's Augmented Reality employee exodus

Microsoft's HoloLens future is becoming a bit more turbulent as competitors benefit from a yearlong brain drain in the division according to former employees. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft's "augmented reality team has lost around 100 people in the past year," with many of them finding homes at Meta, Facebook's parent company.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

First look: Apple smart glasses may revolutionize augmented reality as soon as 2025

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's work in augmented reality is expected to culminate into "Apple Glass" — a wearable heads-up display straight out of sci-fi. Here's what it looks like and what to expect for the peripheral, based on very early leaks.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
CMSWire

Augmented Reality, Experimentation, Ecommerce and Your Customer Base

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology have the potential to offer consumers a more immersive online shopping experience, with more immersive experience compared with the flat, 2D grids of product photos that have typified online shopping for the past two decades. The technology is also making ecommerce more...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Smileyscope Receives US Patent For Groundbreaking Innovations In Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality

Smileyscope Holding Inc announced the US Patent and Trade Office has awarded a patent for its innovative approach to synchronizing procedures with Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) stimuli. Smileyscope, a global pioneer in VR/AR digital therapeutics, merges evidence-based medicine with state-of-the-art technology, creating ground-breaking digital treatments that help patients manage pain, anxiety, and mental health.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Report: Microsoft is losing augmented reality team members to Meta

WSJ today reported that Microsoft augmented reality (AR) team lost around 100 people in the past 1 year alone, to Meta (formerly known as Facebook). Microsoft introduced the HoloLens headset in 2016. According to analyst estimates, Microsoft has shipped between 200,000 and 250,000 HoloLens units since its launch. Due to the high price tag and lack of immersive experience, Microsoft shifted the focus of HoloLens to the enterprise market. Even though Microsoft has confirmed that it will release a consumer version of HoloLens in the future, its focus is now on the enterprise market. In fact, Microsoft won a contract to deliver 120,000 military-adapted HoloLens augmented reality headsets worth as much as $21.88 billion over 10 years.
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Reality Wrist Controllers

The VIVE Wrist VR Tracker is a virtual reality (VR) controller focused on providing users with a lightweight yet capable solution to utilize when entering the digital environment. The controller works by being strapped onto the wrist of the user and will go to work tracking the movement that they make from their fingertips all the way up to the elbow. This will enable a more immersive user experience that is simply not capable of being tracked through the existing methods on the market.
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

The world’s biggest electronics and tech show kicks off today in Las Vegas but calls for its cancelation has prompted the 4-day event to close one day early with surging COVID cases nationwide. Despite the metaverse being the biggest buzzword this year, health tech has taken center stage with battery-free thermometers and Portl unveiling a smaller version of their life-size hologram already used by hospitals and universities. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC San Diego

Apple May Delay Its Virtual Reality Headset Until Next Year, Report Says

Apple is reportedly weighing whether to push back the debut of its hotly anticipated virtual reality headset until late 2022 at the earliest. Although Apple has never publicly confirmed work on a headset, analysts increasingly believe it could become a big new product category for the company. The debut is...
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

New Jamco Augmented Reality Technology Creates Efficient Maintenance Service

A partnership between Jamco America, an established commercial aircraft interior and services provider, Object Theory, an early pioneer in mixed reality, –– has created a new training tool for efficient maintenance service to support customer needs. The augmented reality (AR) technology developed through this partnership provides a much-needed advancement in product maintenance training for the aerospace industry.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

CGS Releases TeamworkAR Enterprise-Ready Augmented Reality Training And Collaboration Platform

Enables easy-to-use AR solution to support field services professionals across the enterprise. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced the worldwide launch and availability of its enhanced, patented TeamworkAR platform – an augmented reality solution designed for out-of-the box use by enterprise organizations.
SOFTWARE

