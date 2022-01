MoonPay is an online trading platform that supports the buying and selling of cryptos and other digital assets. The platform was founded in 2019 and is famed for its seamless exchange of cryptos and fiat through debit and credit cards, together with other payment platforms like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pay and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay. Last year, the firm generated over $555 million in its Series A funding, taking its total valuation to $3.4 billion. However, their interest is not only limited to the world of cryptocurrencies, and recently, the firm also announced their entrance into the NFT ecosystem with their latest purchase of piece #2681, a CryptoPunk NFT worth 900 ETH or roughly $3 million.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO