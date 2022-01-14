ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dahlin Headed to All-Star Game, Thompson in NHL’s Final Vote

By Ryan Wolfe
diebytheblade.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to Wednesday night’s game in Nashville, Rasmus Dahlin accomplished something that he had yet to do in his young National Hockey League career - be named to the league’s All Star Game. Dahlin, 21 years old, is in his fourth season with the Buffalo Sabres. Over...

www.diebytheblade.com

diebytheblade.com

DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/17 | Busy week ahead

The Buffalo Sabres fell to two heavy defeats but were able to pull out a surprising win on the road against Nashville. The squad continues to be a revolving door of players dropping in and out every week which makes building any sort of coherent run that much more difficult for coach Don Granato.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Buffalo Blows Two-Goal Lead in Loss to Detroit

Score: Red Wings 3, Sabres 2 (OT) Buffalo Sabres Goals: Henri Jokiharju, Jeff Skinner. Detroit Red Wings Goals: Vladislav Namestnikov, Dylan Larkin (2) The Sabres had their chances to seal this game with a win, with a 2-0 lead going into the final 10 minutes of play. Could’ve, should’ve, would’ve. As we’ve seen in the past, Buffalo failed to finish the full sixty minutes and things fell apart in the last 9:39.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Head North to Face Sens

Buffalo Sabres (11-21-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-18-2) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM ET | Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON. The big news of the day is that Tage Thompson was unable to make the cross-border trip for tonight’s game, so he’s out of the lineup this evening. This is due to Ontario’s 10-day isolation requirement following a positive COVID test; Thompson entered the NHL’s protocol on January 10, so he is still in that window of time.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Legend of Houser Grows

1) Cozens (Tuch, Butcher) 2) Jankowski (Unassisted) 3) Tuch (Cozens, Skinner) 1) Batherson (Stutzle, Chabot) The legend of Michael Houser enters its second season as the once unknown goaltender continues to make to most of his opportunities with the Sabres. He scored wins in his first two starts near the end of last season and had a stellar night tonight. Ending the night with 43 saves and a win, Houser was locked in from the opening faceoff. He was tracking pucks well and kept himself in position to make big saves at key moments. It remains to be seen how consistent Houser can be at this level but getting this kind of performance from the organization’s 6th string goaltender is a pleasant surprise. To their credit, Buffalo’s defense was able to support Houser and clear out most rebound opportunities. For a young team looking to grow, solid goaltending performances like this will be key to the team’s improvement.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
NHL

