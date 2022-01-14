ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 In Review: Favorite Books and Interviews

Joplin Globe

Jeana Gockley: 8 favorite books from 2021

As we kick off a new year, I like to reflect on what I have read during the previous year. And for the third year in a row, I kept track of the books I read, for a grand total of 30. That is down a little from last year, but I started several things that I read halfway through and then quit reading, so I am still pretty happy with it.
JOPLIN, MO
littlevillagemag.com

Book Review: ‘Midwinter Constellation’ ed. Becca Klaver

Midwinter Constellation (Black Lawrence Press) is the collaborative effort of 32 poets paying homage to Midwinter Day, by Bernadette Mayer, on the 40th anniversary of its creation. It is the brainchild of editor Becca Klaver who states in the afterword that she created this virtual space to be transparent and collaborative, following the “six-part structure of Bernadette Mayer’s epic of dailiness.” Constellation’s sections are divided into dreams, morning, noontime, afternoon, evening, night.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sun-Journal

Book Review: The Wildwood

When Prue, 13, sees her baby brother being carried away by crows, she’s terrified! She chases after them on her bike. Off the crows go into the Impassable Wilderness. Prue’s classmate, Curtis, tries to stop her from going but it’s no use! Despite the rumors of the dangers, horrors, and unknowns of the Impassable Wilderness, Prue and Curtis set out to rescue her baby brother.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Follow a friendship in poignant 'Fiona and Jane'

Usually, I have trouble writing about short story collections. It is difficult to write a cohesive review on a text with so many disparate parts. But Jean Chen Ho’s début collection “Fiona and Jane” is different. Here, Ho pushes the boundaries of the form to create a piecemeal but coherent whole.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DFW Community News

Fiction book review: The Silent Patient

I was hooked by the story The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. It was a brilliant book with great twists. The list of suspects I had was long, and I was completely wrong on what I thought would happen multiple times. The book is about Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shorelineareanews.com

Book review by Aarene Storms: Rez Dogs

Malian was supposed to spend the weekend with her Penacook tribal grandparents, but then the pandemic happened, travel stopped, and they all locked down together with the mysterious protective dog they call “Malsum” the old word for “wolf.”. Malian is a modern kiddo: she talks to her...
PETS
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble. Two Feathers, a young Cherokee horse-diver on loan to Glendale Park Zoo from a Wild West show, is determined to find her own way in the world. Two’s closest friend at Glendale is Hank Crawford, who loves horses almost as much as she does. He is part of a high-achieving, land-owning Black family. Neither Two nor Hank fit easily into the highly segregated society of 1920s Nashville.
LIMA, OH
prrecordgazette.com

Hesson: Children's book reviews

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers) Zubi is a bubbly young girl about to start her first day of school. She loves bangles, bright clothing and all the traditional food her mom makes. When she witnesses bullying, and her family criticizing their looks, she wonders if she should change. Voicing her concerns to her father, he realizes and explains that being hurtful to yourself can sometimes hurt others. He thanks her for reminding him that everyone is beautiful as they are. A colourful look at culture and being yourself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lrmonline.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 2 Review – Loved It

Given the title it would be fair to say I enjoyed this one. Check out my The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 review below. I’ll try to stay away from any SPOILERS, but if you were planning to watch it anyway without a review then I’d suggest to go do that first.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Book Review: Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill meets Younger in a heartfelt debut following a young woman who discovers she’ll have to ditch the “dream job” and write her own story to find her happy ending. At first glance, Must Love Books looks like a light-hearted and fluffy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Seeking Wisdom: A Book Review

Julia Cameron's book "Seeking Wisdom" offers a spiritual path to creative connection. When creatives decide to "take something down" rather than "think something up," creativity flows. Cameron teachers prayer as a path to creativity, but suggests that one first rethink their "God concept." Julia Cameron, the best-selling author of The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newjerseystage.com

Our Favorite Stories In Film - An Interview With Joey Skaggs

New Jersey Stage published its 25,000th story in December 2021. As the site approached the milestone, we posed the question on social media as how we should celebrate. One response was to highlight our favorite stories from over the years. We liked this idea, but could not narrow things down to just 25 favorites so we will present a favorite each day from different genres. Every Wednesday will feature a story about film. This week's choice is our interview with Joey Skaggs - the subject of the film, Art of the Prank, which screened at the New Jersey Film Festival in 2017.
MOVIES
Addison Independent

Book review: Next Year in Havana — by Chanel Cleeton

Book review: Next Year in Havana — by Chanel Cleeton. Two timelines unfurl in one city, Havana, Cuba, as two young women discover their courage, their conviction, and their loyalty. In 1959, Elisa, third of the four Perez daughters, existed in the rarefied world of wealth and position that her family’s sugar business provided for them until the ousting of Batista by Castro forced their exile to Florida. In 2017, Elisa’s favorite granddaughter, Marisol, whom she raised as her own daughter, finally returns to Cuba at the behest of Elisa whose final request was to be laid to rest, that is for her ashes to be scattered, in her one true home, the home she never stopped longing to return to. Marisol is a journalist, but even in this closer-to-current-day Cuba, her arrival and who is there to meet her, her hosts, are still suspect. Marisol, with her penchant for uncovering the truth, is shocked to find many of the stories her grandmother shared were half-truths, or just the beginnings of stories. The seamless weaving together of these timelines along with the intelligent rendering of Cuba’s history and a good bit of romance make this a most enjoyable read. I highly recommend this historical novel; it would make an excellent book club choice.
HAVANA, FL
fangirlish.com

Book Review: ‘The Paris Bookseller’ By Kerri Maher

If there is one thing that I have learned about literature, it’s that every story has a history. Some we learn, some we will never know. What matters is that the story is there, ready to consume, because of the belief of someone. As a lover of Paris, I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailycitizen.news

The Bookshelf: Book Review: 'Fizban's Treasury of Dragons'

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) role-playing game has two key selling points to most newcomers: exploring dungeons and fighting dragons. Veterans of the game will enthusiastically regale you with their tales of the first dragon they faced and you will feel the fear in their hearts as the scaly-winged nightmare first rears its flame-wreathed head. You will share the excitement as the heroes finally triumph over the deadly wyrm, avenging their fallen allies and saving the entire region from the flying tyrant.
DALTON, GA
wamc.org

An interview with Mark Bowden about new book, "The Steal"

The new book, "The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It," (Grove Atlantic) delivers a bird’s eye view of this period, following participants you may not have heard of, but who played a critical role in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
