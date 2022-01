POCATELLO — As the first step in developing a sustainable regional trail system, over 1,100 community members recently took a 10-minute trail user survey. Responses overwhelmingly indicate community members and visitors love our local trails and public land for their ease of access, proximity, views, beauty, solitude, wildlife and variety. They go on these trails to observe nature, exercise, look at views, enjoy solitude and relax. These trails and public lands are a big influence on decisions to move/stay in Pocatello or visit the area (day trips and overnights). They also greatly impact purchases of bikes, off-highway vehicles, footwear, etc.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO