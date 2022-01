Even though North Dakota’s 2021 hunting seasons have been put to bed, hunter success, or lack thereof, still matters. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has conducted hunter harvest surveys for more than a half-century, using the findings to help manage the state’s wildlife populations. Thousands of surveys are sent annually, and participation is strongly urged because hunter harvest plays a noted role, for example, in setting hunting license numbers for the upcoming season.

AIRPLANE ・ 6 DAYS AGO