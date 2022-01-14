ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Celebrate Betty White’s 100th Birthday by Donating to Daviess County Animal Shelter

By Barb Birgy
 5 days ago
To celebrate the life and legacy of Betty White, the Daviess County Animal Shelter is accepting donations. It's a small way to honor her lifelong love of animals on her 100th birthday. #BettyWhiteChallenge. When Betty White died on New Year's Eve, the entire nation mourned. I remember hearing about...

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

