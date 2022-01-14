1/14 Neighborhood Watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the...
Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
Senate Democrats failed to change the legislative filibuster for a voting bill on Wednesday night, after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted with Republicans to oppose the rules reform, handing President Biden and the party a stinging defeat. Senators voted 52-48 to defeat the rules change, which...
Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
New York (CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out new, specific details about what her office believes to be "misleading or fraudulent" financial statements from former President Donald Trump's business empire in a late-night court filing on Tuesday. The new filing seeks to compel the testimony...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they were at odds over the wearing of masks in court during the recent surge in coronavirus cases is false. The court on Wednesday issued an unusual three-sentence statement from Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch. It...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with a bid by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas to dismantle a provision of federal campaign finance law that caps the amount of money a candidate can be repaid for personal loans made to their campaign. The restriction at issue...
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
