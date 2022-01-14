ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Roanoke/Lynchburg/Danville area hit record

By RADIO IQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals that serve the health department's Near Southwest region reported 499 hospitalized patients Friday. That figure is nearly 25 percent higher than a week...

WSET

Thursday school, business, church closures in Lynchburg, Roanoke area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After a winter storm impacted all of Virginia this weekend, some roads are still covered with ice. Check out a full list of current closures here. The list on this page is current as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Schools, Colleges, and Daycares. Appomattox Christian Academy:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 4,000 New Cases As Hospitalizations & Positivity Slide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to dip, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by nine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,051. Of those hospitalized, 2,480 are adults in acute care and 536 are adults in intensive care. Twenty-nine children are in acute care and six are in the ICU. With the state reporting an additional 4,040 COVID-19 cases, a total of 913,464 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For Health Care Workers, Ending Test Options Amid Latest Surge

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the tri-state region, but deaths are increasing and hospitalizations remain higher than ever. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced a new mandate for New Jersey. Hospitals are being bombarded with patients who are critically sick and also people who aren’t, which is overwhelming the system. In response, Murphy on Wednesday announced new requirements for people who work in high-risk health care settings. Murphy was at a new surge testing site in Galloway Township announcing a new executive order mandating all health care workers to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTNV 13 Action News

Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 43,179 new cases, steady hospitalizations as omicron surge continues to ease

Florida’s omicron surge continued to ease as the state’s 7-day average for new cases declined for the eight consecutive day and the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 remained stable, federal data shows. The state reported 43,179 new cases on Wednesday, an increase Tuesday. But the 7-day average fell to 45,456 — it’s lowest level since Dec. 30, according to data from the U.S. ...
FLORIDA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

LA County COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Rise Steadily

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to increase Monday as the highly transmissible Omicron variant takes it toll. According to state figures, there were 4,564 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Monday, up slightly from 4,507 on Sunday. It marks a staggering six-fold increase in hospitalizations from just a month ago, when there were just 772 COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals. The number of those patients in intensive care Tuesday was 621. Health officials have been raising concerns about the current surge in cases impacting a hospital system already strained by staffing shortages...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Unions Push Back On State Guidelines Allowing Health Care Workers With Coronavirus To Return To Work

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — New guidelines allowing health care workers across the state who test positive for coronavirus to come back to work under certain conditions are getting pushback from unions, as public health officials try to weigh what’s best for patients and staff during the Omicron surge. Hospital officials in the Bay Area haven’t had to ask infected health care workers who are asymptomatic to return immediately, but new state guidelines would allow that to happen if needed. Even with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, health officials say about 5% of the population in Marin...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

