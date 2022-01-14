Celebrating Betty White: Urban Icing Sells Cookies for a Cause in Support of EHS

Milwaukee, Wis. – We were saddened to learn that Betty White, one of the most beloved celebrities, passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. While she was most known for her television and movie roles, she also was a long-time supporter of various animal-related organizations. As a result, we believe that one way of honoring this legacy would be donating to animal organization(s). To help achieve this objective, we compiled a list of various nationally-soliciting animal organizations. While some of these aren’t necessarily the ones that Betty specifically supported, they have been evaluated by BBB Wise Giving Alliance and found to meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities.) To help in making a donation choice, we also offer the following additional tips.

