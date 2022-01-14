ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Betty White: Urban Icing Sells Cookies for a Cause in Support of EHS

discoverestevan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 31, 2021, the world was heartbroken to hear about the passing of Betty White. Whether you loved her for her witty humor, grew up watching her on Golden Girls, or loved how progressive she was, White touched the hearts of many....

discoverestevan.com

NBC Bay Area

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities now know what led to Betty White's death ahead of her 100th birthday. The actress, known for her roles in "The Golden Girls," "The Proposal" and other popular shows and movies, passed away at age 99 at her home in Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 31. According to her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. Zoo honors longtime supporter Betty White

Less than two weeks after her death, and just days ahead of what would’ve been her 100th birthday, the Los Angeles Zoo announced plans Wednesday to honor beloved actor Betty White. The star of TV’s “Golden Girls” was a well-known animal lover and advocate who championed their causes. She was described by the L.A. Zoo […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Betty White’s Assistant Just Shared the Last Known Photo of Her 11 Days Before Her Death

Always be remembered. Betty White‘s last photo before her death was posted by her assistant on what would’ve been her 100th birthday. White‘s assistant, Kiersten, took to the late actress’ Facebook account on January 27, 2022—her 100th birthday—to post a photo of the Golden Girls alum taken 11 days before her death on December 31, 2021. The picture, which was taken on December 20, 2021, showed White in red lipstick as she sat on a chair in a green patterned silk blouse, a light green top and white pants. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Betty White Birthday Celebration At This Kentucky Bar

The loss of television icon Betty White left us all heartbroken right before her 100th birthday but I can promise you she would have wanted us to celebrate her life. Betty White was so close to the amazing milestone of her 100th birthday. Her actual birthday is on Monday, January 17. She passed away on New Year's Eve due to complications from a stroke. Betty may be known most for her role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
nyconthecheap.com

Betty White Celebration in Movie Theaters

Celebrate the life of a national treasure on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. Betty White: A Celebration is a documentary about the life of Betty White, featuring some of her most memorable bits and skits from 70 years in show business, most of it on TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wearegreenbay.com

Local filmmaker celebrates Betty White with documentary

(WFRV)- Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday and one local filmmaker had the opportunity to work with her to create a documentary to celebrate the milestone. Steve Boettcher is one of the filmmakers and producers of the documentary “Betty White: A Celebration”. He is a Northeast Wisconsin native and joined us today.
MOVIES
Urban Milwaukee

Honor Betty White by Supporting Trustworthy Animal Charities

Milwaukee, Wis. – We were saddened to learn that Betty White, one of the most beloved celebrities, passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. While she was most known for her television and movie roles, she also was a long-time supporter of various animal-related organizations. As a result, we believe that one way of honoring this legacy would be donating to animal organization(s). To help achieve this objective, we compiled a list of various nationally-soliciting animal organizations. While some of these aren’t necessarily the ones that Betty specifically supported, they have been evaluated by BBB Wise Giving Alliance and found to meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities.) To help in making a donation choice, we also offer the following additional tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ComicBook

Celebrating Betty White Special to Air on NBC

NBC announces Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, an hour-long special honoring The Golden Girls star and television icon. The special, to air on NBC and stream on Peacock the following day, features tributes from friends and celebrities and will "include clips that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career," according to the network. White died on New Year's Eve at the age of 99 due to complications from a stroke she suffered days earlier, 17 days from her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Betty White’s Death Caused By Stroke Suffered 6 Days Earlier

Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate. The beloved “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the LA County death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
CELEBRITIES
iBerkshires.com

Fans Supporting Animal Shelters & Organizations for Betty White

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Shelters and rescue organizations across the country are being supported on Monday through the Betty White Challenge. Monday would have been beloved television star Betty White's 100th birthday. The "Golden Girl" actor died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, and fans within days had come up with a way to honor her memory by helping animals.
PITTSFIELD, MA
billypenn.com

Betty White birthday celebrations in Philly, and local animal shelters to support in her honor

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Betty White — the legendary actress, comedian, and fervent animal lover — would have turned 100 years old Monday. Her late December death has inspired a wave of local tributes, with several Philly venues hosting parties in her honor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Shelters See Support With Betty White Challenge

SouthCoast animal lovers have something to celebrate: on what would have been beloved actor and animal rights activist Betty White's 100th birthday, many are donating to their local shelters. It's part of a social media movement called the Betty White Challenge, which honors White's memory by asking people to donate...
WAREHAM, MA
On Milwaukee

Celebrate Betty White Day with an animal-themed donation

It took Betty White’s death to make many of us aware of the depth of her benevolence during her lifetime – particularly when it came to animals. White was an animal lover, advocate and patron who cared for many dogs – allegedly at one time she had 26 dogs – during her 99 years. The Golden Girl had a special love for Golden Retrievers and had one named Pontiac until the final years of her life.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX 43

Dauphin County museum celebrates the life of Betty White

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One day ahead of what was supposed to be her 100th birthday, hundreds of people visited a local museum to honor the life of the late Betty White. The Hershey Antique Auto Museum hosted an unofficial "Betty White Day" at its location in Derry Township, recognizing the actress's special connection to the museum: A man from Texas donated White's 1977 Cadillac Seville named "Parakeet" to the AACA.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

