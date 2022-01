When Scream opens in theaters on Friday, it will be a bittersweet franchise first. The fifth film in the overall Scream franchise will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett instead of the legendary Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Now, just days before the film's eagerly anticipated release, stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette are opening up about returning to the franchise without Craven, revealing that they were initially apprehensive, but Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett made it clear that they respected Craven deeply and that the new Scream honors the late director's legacy.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO