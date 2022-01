Autonomous vehicles (AVs) could usher in a new era of safer, more convenient and accessible mobility, but only if the public is willing to embrace them. Motional is positioning itself as one of the leading players in the driverless ecosystem. The company, formed by Aptiv and Hyundai Group, is understandably keen to gauge consumer sentiment around AVs, and has been commissioning surveys on this topic over the past few years. The latest 2021 Consumer Mobility Report finds that US consumer awareness of the technology is growing, as is enthusiasm for the benefits AVs can offer, but that work remains to be done to educate consumers on the safety of this technology.

