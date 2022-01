January is national blood donor month and YOUR help is needed!. Did you know that every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood? I did not know that and I have donated blood before. Right now it is more important than ever that everyone gets out and donates if you can. Blood supply levels are at a critically low level right now, so low that The Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO