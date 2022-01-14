ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army of Temple, Texas Opening Warming Shelter This Weekend

By Aaron Savage
 5 days ago
Typical of this time of year in Texas, the weather can't make up its mind. While we've enjoyed a warm, almost spring-like week so far, our friends at KWTX report that a cold front is moving in early Saturday morning. With below freezing wind chills expected, the Salvation Army in Temple,...

