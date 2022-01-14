ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

NEARLY 10% OF ALL COUNTY COVID CASES HAPPENED IN THE LAST WEEK

By Kevin Zimmermann
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past week in Sheboygan County saw an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and now the highest number hospitalized for treatment. 2,342 additional cases were logged since last Friday, amounting to 9.5% of the total case count since the County Division of...

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY COVID SURGE CONTINUES

The surge of COVID-19 cases in Sheboygan County, caused by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, continues in Sheboygan County, but not at the rate experienced last week. The highest single-day growth in confirmed positive cases this year was last Thursday, January 13th when posted cases grew by 478. By Friday the growth was 368, and averaged 363 per day over the weekend through Monday the 17th.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOOD TV8

COVID-19 emergency could end this year, WHO says

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Two COVID-19-Related Deaths Reported in Grant County

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County since Wednesday. In Wisconsin, 225 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday, according to the state public health website. There were 109 new cases in Iowa County, 94 in Crawford County and 86 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County in Illinois, there were 45 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths were reported according to the county health department.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Nearly half of all patient tests at MMH last week came back COVID-positive

— Officials at Margaret Mary Health (MMH) say the soaring positivity rates across the state and within the local community provide evidence that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is as highly contagious as federal health officials warned. Last week, nearly half of all patients tested at MMH were positive for COVID-19. The hospital is encouraging those eligible for a booster shot to get one, saying data from the CDC has shown that a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) increases the vaccine’s effectiveness against Omicron to about 75 percent.
BATESVILLE, IN
COVID-19 cases in L.A. County increased tenfold in one month

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Monday increased tenfold from exactly one month ago, highlighting the stark reality of a winter surge largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. A total of 31,576 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Monday — up ten times the number of cases reported on Dec. 17, 2021, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
COVID Update: Over 400,000 New Cases…111 Fatalities Last Week

The State of Florida reported 111 COVID related fatalities across the state last week. The numbers don’t differentiate someone who died from COVID complications compared to someone who died from organ failure that also happened to have COVID. Regardless, we hate to see anyone die with COVID. New cases...
FLORIDA STATE
LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TOTAL COVID CASES IN COUNTY INCREASE NEARLY 4-1/2% OVER THE WEEKEND, 3.76% OF THE COUNTY POPULATION NOW ACTIVE

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded during the pandemic in Sheboygan County increased by 4.42% over the weekend, as another 1,090 confirmed positives raised the total to 25,723 cases since March of 2020. 4,636 have been added so far in 2022. As of Monday, January 17, 4,351 cases were active, an increase of 833 since Friday. Recoveries in the same time were 270, only about a quarter as numerous as the new positives. 3.76% of county residents are now actively battling the coronavirus.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin’s COVID Numbers Continue Rapid Growth

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers reached more unprecedented highs over the weekend as the spread of the coronavirus’ omicron variant continued. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,916, an all-time high, the Department of Health Services reported Monday. Sunday’s new case total was listed...
WISCONSIN STATE
Walworth County: Critically High COVID Transmission Level, Highest Ever; Hospital Capacity Unsustainable

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department stated in its January 13 weekly report, “It is possible that the next few weeks will be very difficult across many sectors as the COVID-19 case surge overlaps with potential increases in influenza and other respiratory illnesses. Remember, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands regularly, and cover your cough.“
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Nearly 600,000 U.S. Children Had COVID-19 Last Week

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the highly contagious omicron variant is sparing no one, a report shows that new COVID-19 cases among U.S. children spiked to a high of more than 580,000 for the week ending Jan. 6, a 78 percent increase from the week before.
KIDS
COVID ACTIVITY IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY REACHES NEW PANDEMIC HIGH

A new high mark in active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County was set upon publication of data on Tuesday by the County Division of Public Health on its Coronavirus Case Dashboard. The previous high of 2,634 set November 24, 2020 was surpassed when 414 active cases were added, pushing...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
44 COVID Fatalities in Florida Last Week Despite Huge Increase in Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 44 deaths between December 31, 2021 and January 6, 2022. Shhh. Don’t tell anybody as it appears to be a secret. All the media is reporting is on the huge number of cases. Florida recorded 397,114 cases of COVID-19 last week. And we all know that number does not reflect the true number of people who are walking around asymptomatic or with mild cold symptoms and never got tested. Plus, there are probably thousands more who tested positive with a home kit and never reported that data to the Florida Department of Health. (I know I never reported my positive test. Who’s got time for that?) Heck, in Miami-Dade alone we had 110,806 reported new cases of COVID-19 last week.
FLORIDA STATE

