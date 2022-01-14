ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner posts photos from giraffe-themed baby shower

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w5AD_0dmBoZy000
Kylie Jenner's baby shower appeared to be giraffe-themed. Courtesy of @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner shared photos from what seemed to be her baby shower on Friday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted a series of nine photos that showed off her white-and-gold giraffe-themed baby shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zedY_0dmBoZy000
Jenner had wooden giraffes as part of her decor.

Jenner donned a tight long white dress, a long silver necklace, and silver dangly earrings. Many of Jenner’s guests also appeared to be wearing shades of white, silver and rose gold.

The mom of one didn’t post many photos of who got the invite, but she did share one sweet snap with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her grandma, MJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtwZy_0dmBoZy000
Jenner proudly showed off Kim’s SKIMS x Fendi collab.

Kris wore a piece from daughter Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collaboration with Fendi and a pink metallic coat. MJ also looked quite chic, choosing an all-white look accessorized with huge leopard sunglasses and a floral scarf.

In another pic, Jenner shared the woodsy table settings surrounded by luscious greenery. Judging from the shot, each guest received a custom blanket with their name engraved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsAMn_0dmBoZy000
Jenner had her guests’ names stitched onto blankets.

One blanket seemingly read “Wanda,” most likely referring to Travis Scott’s mom, Wanda Webster. Scott himself seemed to make an appearance, as she showed a table setting with his name painted on a wooden giraffe name setting. Bizzy, his manager, was seated next to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXmxJ_0dmBoZy000
Jenner’s guests spared no expense on designer gifts for her.

Jenner also showed off some of the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and matching diaper bag. Multiple Tiffany & Co. blue bags also surrounded the stroller.

Guests were also offered the opportunity to work on some circle embroidery, which wound up finished with sentiments like “Angel Baby,” “I Love You,” and “LOVE.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTs7R_0dmBoZy000
Jenner even had a crafting activity.

Page Six broke the news in August that Jenner was pregnant with her second child. She and Scott, 30, already share 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner’s rep declined to comment.

Comments / 60

you’re killin me, smalls
4d ago

I knew a girl who had a shower for her second. She requested diapers & formula, that were turned over to a local church. Most generous shower I’ve ever seen.

Reply
11
sam
3d ago

Who cares about those rich brats. More important things goin on right now. Keep your money and life style. Oh 💡 give some to those who perished in that fire. The family needs it more than a two year old party and carriages private plane ✈️. Come in people seriously 😳

Reply
8
Marcy Conaway
4d ago

Who has a baby shower for the second baby? Especially someone with so much money. Geesh

Reply(3)
15
Comments / 0

