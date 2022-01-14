ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags basketball game against Pacific postponed due to COVID-19

KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's Jan. 20 game against Pacific has...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Coronavirus
Spokane, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pacific, WA
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tigers#Gonzaga Men S Basketball#Zags

Comments / 0

Community Policy