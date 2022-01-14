ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soulja Boy defends his shopping sprees: ‘This is not frivolous spending’

By Tashara Jones
 5 days ago

For Soulja Boy, dropping five figures on designer goods is all in a day’s work.

“I went to the jewelry store, bought a watch for like $30,000. Got a chain for like $20,000. For Louis Vuitton, [I’ll spend] $25,000 to $70,000,” the rapper (whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way) told Page Six Style, ticking off a few of his recent purchases.

But Soulja, 31, says splashing out on diamonds and logo-covered luggage is important for his image.

“I have to be presentable for my fans. This is not frivolous spending, this is me looking presentable” he said. “You know you got to spend money to make money.”

And between his music, his successful soap company and his new six-episode docuseries, “The Life of Draco,” Soulja seems to be doing just fine on the financial front.

“You see me doing a shopping spree on the series, that means we just had a good day,” he quipped.

Soulja Boy told us he’ll drop up to $70,000 at a time at Louis Vuitton.

His real concern is ensuring he doesn’t end up the target of a home burglary, as stars including Beyoncé, Jeremy Piven and Ellen DeGeneres have all been robbed recently.

“You definitely got to watch how you move. You just have to watch how you present yourself on social media — who you have in your circle, too,” Soulja said. “Being a rapper in the hip-hop game, you have to move smart.”

“The Life of Draco” premieres Jan. 21 on the Revolt app.

