Although we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, the last few years seem to have been filled with an exceptional amount of loss. Still, that didn’t make news of actor Dwayne Hickman’s death any easier for his fans and loved ones to digest. Dwayne, who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 60 years, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was 87 years old at the time. While it’s true that loss is never an easy thing to deal with, Dwayne’s memory will continue to live on through all of the things he contributed to the world, both personally and professionally. Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Dwayne Hickman.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO