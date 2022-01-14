ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Mavs Eying Myles Turner or John Collins Trade

By Grant Afseth
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have put together a respectable first half of the 2021-22 season despite having no shortage of ups and downs along the way. More is clearly needed to take the next step, however.

As the trade deadline nears, while the Mavericks may be limited on assets, they appear to be a team that seems motivated to make a move.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have been 'trying to get into the trade mix' for Myles Turner or John Collins among a variety of other notes related to the team.

Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Turner or Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors.

But Dallas' ability to swing a significant trade could hinge on its ability to find a trade partner for Tim Hardaway Jr., who is averaging just 14.5 points (his lowest mark in five seasons) and shooting a mere 39.2% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range after signing a four-year, $75 million contract in August.

The Mavericks' interest in Collins has been known for quite some time and has dated back before his free agency last summer. A key part of the appeal with Collins is his versatility on offense. He is a high flying lob threat that can knock down catch-and-shoot three-pointers and use his quickness as a threat off the dribble.

It remains unlikely for the Hawks to actually move Collins in a trade, even though he recently expressed a desire to have greater involvement in the team's half-court offense. The future salary complications of having to pay Cam Reddish were also eliminated by Atlanta moving him to the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Kristaps Porzingis Out of COVID - But In Lineup? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Magic

The Dallas Mavericks take on the lottery-bound Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Will Dallas take care of business vs. subpar opponent?

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

'Beale Street Beatdown': Mavs Snap Grizzlies 11-Game Streak With 112-85 Win

The Dallas Mavericks went into Friday night with hopes of ending the Memphis Grizzlies' 11-game win streak, and they were able to do just that with a dominant 112-85 win.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Luka Doncic has struggled with his efficiency this season, yet the Dallas Mavericks are still in a good position in the West. On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we talk about that and all the NBA trade rumors involving the Mavs.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

The Mavericks could make sense as a destination for Collins if the Hawks were to execute a multi-team trade for Ben Simmons. Unless Tobias Harris is able to get moved in the process, there'd be a lot of overlap at the power forward position.

Myles Turner is another name that has been linked to the Mavericks over the years and is coming up once again. The elite rim protection would raise the overall unit defensively, and when coupled with his stretch-five abilities, he'd be an intriguing center to pair with Luka Doncic.

At this point, a trade for Turner appears to be

than one for Collins. The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks both may be struggling, but there's greater reasoning and built up frustration with the Pacers’ frontcourt pairing of Turner and Domantas Sabonis than there is with Collins' situation.

It appears that the Mavericks would need to benefit from a lack of a robust market for either Collins or Turner in order to pull off a deal. Sometimes, it's not always the team with the best assets that gets a deal done. Timing is everything.

There are other factors to take into consideration such as the general landscape of the position market and urgency of other suitors to do a midseason trade, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYNkO_0dmBjYBu00

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Talk: Should Mavs Go ‘All-In’ on Celtics Jaylen Brown?

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins in recent NBA trade rumors. Although both of those versatile players would improve Dallas’ big man department quite a bit, the Mavs should still be trying to aim even higher in order to pair a true co-star with Luka Doncic.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jalen Brunson
DallasBasketball

Report: Mavs Jalen Brunson Seeking 4-Year, $80 Million Contract

The growth of Jalen Brunson has been a revelation for the Dallas Mavericks this season. After multiple years of searching for a worthy secondary playmaker to pair next to superstar Luka Doncic, Brunson has taken some pressure off of the Mavs’ front office by developing into just that. According...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Hawks#The New York Knicks#Covid#Mavs Gameday
DallasBasketball

Former Mavs Chandler Parsons Retires: NBA Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks have had a roller coaster ride of a season so far, and it can be hard to keep up with every single thing that’s happening with the team. Here, you will be able to keep up with a updates related to the Mavs and the rest of the NBA as a whole. From roster cuts, to trade rumors, to COVID updates and more, we’ll have it all covered for you right here.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs LIVE Updates: - FINAL Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Dallas Mavericks are finding their stride at the perfect time of the season. In their second consecutive game with the trio of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Brunson in the lineup, the Mavericks face another lottery-bound opponent in the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Currently, four...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mavs the favorites to acquire Myles Turner?

Several competing executives (assuming Turner’s injury isn’t severe) believe the Mavericks are the favorite for Turner with Dwight Powell and one of Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson. Dallas’ willingness to part with Finney-Smith or Brunson may come down to each player’s free-agent expectations. Source: Eric Pincus...
NBA
Finger Lakes Times

Potential Knicks trade target Myles Turner out with worrying foot injury

NEW YORK — Trading for Myles Turner just got more dangerous. The Pacers center, who was available in the market and targeted by the Knicks, has a “stress reaction” in his left foot, the team announced Tuesday. Such a diagnosis — which was uncovered by “multiple specialists,” according to the Pacers — can be a precursor to a stress fracture.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
DallasBasketball

'41 Fireworks!': Doncic Leads Mavs in Tense Victory Over Raptors, 102-98

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks entered Wednesday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, looking to snag their 10th victory in 11 games. The Mavs defended home court and earned the season sweep by beating the Raptors in the final minutes, 102-98. In a game that totaled 22 lead changes, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. provided offensive fireworks when Dallas needed them most. The trio combined for 47 of Dallas' 55 points in the first half.
NBA
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Talk: Can Mavs Meet Pistons Asking Price For Grant?

When the Detroit Pistons signed Jerami Grant to a four-year, $80 million deal back in 2020, the hope from both parties was that he would blossom into a true superstar that could lead his team as the top option. To Grant's credit, he made the leap from being a 12-points-per-game role player with the Denver Nuggets to being a 20-points-per-game go-to guy with the Pistons this last season and a half.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Drama in Win Over Thunder; NBA Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs picked up their ninth win in their last 10 games, but it didn't come without a little bit of drama at the end… not just with the game itself, but with Kristaps Porzingis getting benched for the final four minutes.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Donuts: Luka or Ja Debate & Dallas Trade Rumors

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. With less than a month away before the NBA Trade Deadline, here's a look at what the Mavs are seeking and who they could possibly get.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
692
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy