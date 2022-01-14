The One That Got Away

Over the last couple of years, the way we dress at home has completely transformed. BC (before covid), the majority of us were more concerned with what we’d be wearing to work or for a night out on the town, but spending more time indoors has forced us to reconsider our at-home wardrobes too.If this is the case for you, it’s likely that you’ve been considering replacing that tired-looking dressing gown that’s hung loyally on the back of your bathroom door.An essential item to many of us, robes are an all-day affair that take us from bath time to breakfast...

