Officials: US fugitive faked death, found in UK with COVID

Government health officials are reportedly set to admit they misinterpreted US guidance on the Covid self-isolation period, at a time when ministers have sought to defend Downing Street’s current policy on the matter.In a blog post last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that while the isolation period in Britain was counted from the day someone first experienced symptoms, “in the US, the advice is to isolate for five days once you get a positive test, which may be some days after the first symptoms”.According to The Times, the UKHSA has acknowledged this is not the case and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO