Agriculture

Nearly 90% of Big US Meat Plants Had COVID-19 Cases in Pandemic’s First Year - Data

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Nearly 90% of processing plants owned by five big U.S. meat companies had COVID-19 cases in 2020 and early 2021, a Reuters analysis of public data found, as a congressional committee investigates how meatpackers handled the pandemic. The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis began...

Related
fox29.com

COVID-19 two years later: First US case reported in Washington state

WASHINGTON - This week marks two years since COVID-19 changed lives in Washington state, across the country and throughout the world. On Jan. 19, 2020, a Snohomish County man in his 30s went to an urgent care clinic with symptoms of pneumonia and was taken to Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center to be treated.
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

How the COVID-19 pandemic might age us

Infectious disease, loneliness and stress can affect cellular ageing, making us less healthy and shortening lifespans. Emily Sohn is a freelance journalist in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You have full access to this article via your institution. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we might feel we’re ageing faster than before. That’s not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Covid-19 pandemic declared nowhere near over

WHO cautions that Omicron is likely not the last variant. World Health Organization (WHO) officials announced on Tuesday that the end of the global Covid-19 pandemic won't come soon as Omicron-variant cases are on the rise in some countries. It is likely that high levels of infection around the globe will lead to new Covid-19 variants due to virus mutations, according to the global health body.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Meat Industry#Meat Processing Plant#Covid#Reuters#The Coronavirus Crisis#Tyson Foods#Jbs#Cargill#Smithfield Foods#Pilgrim#National Beef
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had nearly half a million new COVID-19 cases last week

With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. The 430,297 cases brought the total for the past four weeks to...
FLORIDA STATE
elpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU researcher: Nearly half of adults in US gained weight during pandemic’s first year

NMSU – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on health and health-related behaviors. Research from New Mexico State University has found that the pandemic fueled stress-related unhealthy eating habits in Americans. Now, a new study co-authored by a researcher from the NMSU Department of Public Health Sciences shows nearly half of all adults in the United States gained weight during the first year of the pandemic.
FITNESS
homenewshere.com

Nearly 600,000 U.S. Children Had COVID-19 Last Week

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the highly contagious omicron variant is sparing no one, a report shows that new COVID-19 cases among U.S. children spiked to a high of more than 580,000 for the week ending Jan. 6, a 78 percent increase from the week before.
KIDS
The Poultry Site

US meat production slows as Covid cases surge

Meatpacking, an early epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, is the latest sector to be disrupted by a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has also left airlines, hospitals and schools scrambling for staff, reported Reuters. Cargill Inc, a top US beef producer, operated a few...
AGRICULTURE
sddialedin.com

CoViD-19: San Diego Surpasses 5M Total Cases, Nearly 50K Weekend Cases | Working While Sars-CoV-2+ | Newsom Releases Proposed Budget Blueprint | Cops Continue To Refuse Vax | A Birder's Big Year |

I would say that in general, I've been okay throughout this pandemic. I've long been a work-from-home employee, so that wasn't so different for me, and we've visited with family and had birthdays and holidays and shopping and trips to the Zoo and walks and hikes and all that kinda stuff, but I have to say that isolation is really isolating. I'm totally fine and have had three negative rapid tests since my positive PCR back in December, but there's this awful guilt that I could have spread it because I was completely asymptomatic and didn't actually know my result until 11 days later. We've been mostly laying low, but Nova's in school and resumed derby today after a holiday break, and whereas she was getting free weekly tests at school since the beginning of the school year, now we can no longer get her an appointment on campus. I'm seriously considering buying a pack of 25 home tests, but they'd set me back about $375 and that seems insane -- I feel like with toilet paper, the supply will level out in a few weeks, between the insurance reimbursements and the free tests from the Federal government and hopefully some ramped up distribution by the State, at least to schools, but then at that point, have we all already been infected?
SAN DIEGO, CA
EWG

Can plant-based foods end Big Meat’s monopoly and help the climate?

Meat prices are skyrocketing, in part because just four meat companies control 85 percent of U.S. beef supplies. In response, President Joe Biden this week introduced an action plan targeting “capitalism without competition” in the meat and poultry sector. This long overdue strategy includes important reforms designed to...
AGRICULTURE
MuckRock

How you can use ‘Uncounted’ CDC data to explore the COVID-19 pandemic’s hidden death toll

Public health experts have long warned that the true death toll of the pandemic in the United States is up to 20% higher than the official tally, leaving as many as 200,000 COVID deaths uncounted. But without an audit of official death numbers — like Peru’s government conducted, more than doubling the country’s COVID death count — the lives and details behind these deaths remain hidden. The Brown Institute and MuckRock’s Documenting COVID-19 project and the USA TODAY Network spent months investigating where and why COVID-19 deaths go uncounted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
just-food.com

India’s ITC enters plant-based meat

ITC, the Indian FMCG major, is launching a range of products into the country’s fledgling market for plant-based meat alternatives. The company, best known in food for brands such as Bingo snacks and Aashirvaad kitchen ingredients, is rolling out “a host” of plant-based meat products, starting with burger patties and nuggets.
AGRICULTURE

