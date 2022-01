Williamson County Schools will be closed for a second day Jan. 7 after the area was hit with 5 inches or more of snow overnight into Jan. 6, the district announced Jan. 6. A winter storm warning for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee is still in effect until 8 p.m. Jan. 6. Hazardous travel conditions are expected to worsen as temperatures drop overnight into the teens and single digits, according to the National Weather Service.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO