Las Vegas, NV

Who is Ted Binion’s daughter, Bonnie?

By Amanda Castro
 5 days ago
THE murder of Las Vegas casino mogul Ted Binion occurred almost 20 years ago, and authorities have yet to solve the case.

Ted Binion's daughter spoke about her father and her relationship with his girlfriend during his trial in 1999.

Who is Ted Binion’s daughter, Bonnie?

Bonnie Binion was a 19-year-old college student at the time of her father’s death.

According to a 1999 Las Vegas Sun article, Bonnie stood to inherit the majority of her father’s $30million fortune.

Bonnie told a private investigator at the time of the trial that Ted’s girlfriend, Sandy Murphy, had a difficult relationship with her.

She also claimed that Sandy tried to shoot both her and her father sometime in November 1997.

Bonnie, Ted's daughter, acquired a portion of the silver from her father's vault after his death and subsequent incarceration.

There is not much more information available about Bonnie other than what was shared during the trial.

Doris Binion, Ted's ex-wife and Bonnie's mother, also spoke at the trial Credit: CourtTV

What else did Bonnie say at her father’s trial?

Bonnie said that Sandy, who was 27 at the time, “threatened to hit me a lot of times. She would definitely get in my face. She would definitely scream at me…

“At first, she started doing it in front of my father, and then she started getting where she would wait ‘till he was gone and start speaking for him and putting me in a really bad position.”

“She just, I think, at that point really wasn't that mentally stable, and she had gotten kind of crazed and my dad and I were actually getting along for the first time in a long time," Binion also said, according to Las Vegas Sun.

"I think it was easier for her when my dad and I weren't getting along..."

Sandy was "constantly jealous" of her relationship with her father, according to Murphy.

Bonnie also claimed that she once became so enraged at Sandy that she broke into her room, took her things, and “distributed” them among her friends.

She subsequently said that she regretted doing so since it caused her relationship with Sandy to deteriorate worse.

Did Sand Murphy have anything to do with Ted Binion’s death?

Sandy Murphy reported her then-boyfriend Ted Binion as unresponsive to Las Vegas authorities on September 17, 1998.

Sandy and Rick Tabish were found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary, and larceny in the killing of Binion in May of 2000.

She was given a minimum of 22 years in jail and a maximum of life in prison.

The murder conviction in Murphy's case was reversed in 2003.

In December of 2004, she was freed from jail.

People

Parole for Man Convicted of Murdering Michael Jordan's Father 'Terminated'

Parole for Larry M. Demery — one of the two men convicted of killing NBA legend Michael Jordan's father has been terminated, the Associated Press reported. The cancelation comes after the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced in 2020 that the 46-year-old would be released under certain conditions for the 1993 murder of James Jordan Sr., according to AP. Demery's initial release date was Aug. 2023.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCTV 5

Woman receives 3 consecutive life without parole sentences for triple murder

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman will serve to three consecutive life without parole sentences in prison for a triple murder that happened in in 2019. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Lynnsey D. Jones was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
