Bills elevate Joe Giles-Harris, Eli Ankou from practice squad

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group 5 days ago
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills elevated two players from their practice squad ahead of their wild-card meeting against the New England Patriots on Saturday.

The pair are defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.

Ankou has appeared in five games with the Bills in 2021. He has featured in their defensive line rotation on game day when called up from the taxi squad.

Ankou recorded a sack with nine tackles included one for loss this year.

Giles-Harris appeared in two contest for Buffalo this season. Both were also elevations from the practice squad.

In those appearances, Giles-Harris only featured in a special teams role.

Both elevations likely have nothing to do with injury concerns as well.

Buffalo remained essentially clean on their injury reports all throughout the week. The only two players listed were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive lineman Efe Obada.

Both were cleared to play.

