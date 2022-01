Now Central Texas I don’t know exactly what we’re doing for the babies for this summer, but I know what we need to be doing. Our children need to be agile and make sure that they are active, we have enough going on in regards to TikTok and Facebook and all social medias. At this point, the social media fad is taking over our children and they are forgetting to come outside and to be active and enjoy their selves . I remember growing up and my mother would not even allow me to stay in the house no longer than 5 to 6 minutes, she was definitely a person who told me you better get outside and find something to do and enjoy your summer!

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO