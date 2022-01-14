ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Atlantic League to shelve robot umpires, scrap 61-foot mounds

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6iNP_0dmBfLXB00

The independent Atlantic League, one of four official MLB Partner Leagues, will return to the traditional method of calling balls and strikes in 2022, reports J.J. Cooper of Baseball America. The league had adopted the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system — known colloquially as the ’robo-ump’ — ahead of the 2019 season, when it reached an agreement with Major League Baseball to test equipment and rules changes under consideration for use in affiliated ball. The league will also return the distance between the pitching rubber and home plate to the conventional 60 feet, 6 inches after a late-season trial of an extra foot was met with disfavor by players and coaches.

As Cooper points out, the strike-zone change is likely driven by the expectation of a more widespread implementation of ABS in the minors; there’s been no official announcement, but MLB posted job listings for an ABS tech to work with each team in Triple-A West (the successor to the Pacific Coast League) earlier in the offseason. The technology was also deployed in Low-A Southeast (the revamped Florida State League) in 2021 and in the 2019 Arizona Fall League.

Even though it is just one of a number of rules changes mooted by the commissioner’s office during Rob Manfred’s tenure, the proposed automation (and thereby standardization) of the strike zone has proven to be among the most polarizing. Beyond more longstanding intra-fan disputes regarding the relative value of innovation and tradition, proponents of the idea have suggested that a strike zone standardized by precise technological measurement would substantially reduce the element of human error in umpiring decisions (and, perhaps, reverse the trend of declining contact rates), while those opposed argue that imprecision, ambiguity, and the idiosyncrasies of individual umpires — as well as the arguments that often ensue as a result of these — add intrigue and drama to the game.

Regardless of one’s opinion of the potential implementation of ABS at the big-league level, any longtime fan of the game will recognize a progressive change in the strike zone since the advent of pitch-tracking technology in the early 2000s, when MLB introduced QuesTec’s Umpire Information System in big-league ballparks to track umpire performance. This much less invasive system drew its fair share of criticism (Curt Schilling infamously took a bat to a QuesTec camera after a poor start in May 2002, and the umpires union filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board over its use before securing its removal in 2005 contract negotiations). Still, its long-term effects (as compiled in 2017 by Joe Lemire of Sports Business Journal) have rendered the effective strike zone closer to its rule-book definition, decreasing its width while increasing its height.

Despite scrapping the ABS, the Atlantic League will continue to test a number of potential tweaks to the game, including the use of 17-inch bases (two inches larger than standard), anti-shifting rules (which require the four infielders to have two feet in the infield dirt before every pitch), and enhanced extra-inning ’zombie runner’ rules (which would place runners at first and second to start the 10th inning and load the bases in any innings thereafter). Further changes to Atlantic League play are expected to be announced later in the spring.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros announce coaching staff for 2022 season

The Astros announced the addition of minor league hitting coordinator Jason Kanzler to the big league staff in an unspecified coaching role. The 31-year-old, who spent three seasons in the Twins system as a player, has spent the past three years coaching Astros minor leaguers. Otherwise, the bulk of Dusty...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Examining potential fits for Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber

As comparable bat-first players, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber were the topic of a free agent faceoff post by Darragh McDonald last week. Back on Nov. 8, MLBTR projected a five-year, $115M contract for Castellanos (who also requires draft pick compensation) and a four-year, $70M deal for Schwarber. We debated...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

The 20 best remaining free agents

The expiration of the collective bargaining agreement brought about a November flurry of free-agent signings well beyond anything we’ve seen before. We published our Top 50 MLB Free Agents list on Nov. 8, and at this point 20 players from that list remain unsigned. Let’s take a look at who will still be out there when the lockout ends.
NFL
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic League#The League#League System#Mlb Partner Leagues#Baseball America#The Automated Ball Strike#Major League Baseball#Triple A West#The Pacific Coast League#Florida State League#Arizona Fall League
MLB Trade Rumors

Is Ian Happ a viable trade candidate for the Cubs?

After many months of rumors and speculation, the Cubs finally pulled the ripcord on their rebuild in earnest at last year’s trade deadline. In quick succession, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Jake Marisnick and Trevor Williams were all given opportunities elsewhere. Now...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Tampa mayor: Rays potentially leaving would be a 'blow'

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made clear that she hopes to see the Rays remain in the Tampa area. While she added the caveat that the Tampa region would “continue to grow without a doubt” regardless of the team’s future, reports Charlie Frago, Castor also made the case for the city to hold on to a team that’s been plagued by ballpark issues, low attendance and limited revenue since its inception as an expansion franchise ahead of the 1998 season.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ClutchPoints

Braves legend Greg Maddux reveals the shocking reason why deal with Yankees fell through in 1992

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves dominated the baseball world in the 1990s, as they were the two most successful franchises of the decade. Of course, the Yankees dynasty of the 90s was known for their homegrown core of players, such as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. The Braves dominated the National League thanks to one of the best starting pitching rotations that baseball fans will ever see, featuring Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, though they were defeated by New York twice in the World Series. But, what if someone like Maddux, perhaps the best pitcher of his era, was on the Yankees instead? According to Maddux himself, he almost joined the Yankees in 1992 but the deal fell through for a shocking reason. Appearing on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, Maddux revealed the shocking reason why his deal fell through with the Yankees.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Are the Tigers ready to break through?

Simply put: The Detroit Tigers are on the rise. They are going to be a popular pick to jump into the field of contenders in 2022 – and for good reason. Though a 77-85 record might not look like a team on the rise, they started the year with an 8-19 month of April then looked respectable the rest of the way. Following that disastrous first month, they went 69-66, finishing with their best record since 2016.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Why haven't the Braves paid Freddie Freeman?

Though the consensus across the industry remains that Braves franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman will ultimately end up back in Atlanta, few expected Freeman to reach 2021 Opening Day — let alone the long-inevitable lockout — without a deal to keep the face of the franchise with the only club he’s ever known well into the backside of his career. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is notorious for playing his cards as close to the vest as any GM in the game, but it would at least appear that the chances of Freeman joining friend, mentor and recent MLBTR chatee Chipper Jones in spending the entirety of a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Atlanta have reached an all-time low.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy