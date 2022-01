GTA Online’s latest The Contract DLC brings back a lot of familiar faces, including Chop, Franklin and Lamar’s pet dog and our beloved canine friend. However, seeing that it’s been some time since the events of GTA 5, many players want to know whether Chop dies in The Contract DLC or not. Our favorite duo Franklin and Lamar are back in the new GTA Online The Contract DLC and we see them as successful businessmen dealing with high-profile clients. Some years have passed since we last saw everyone and players want to know if Chop is alive or not.

