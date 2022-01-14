ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bounce Animal Rescue: Doing Just That, Rescuing Animals

By Priscilla Martinez
 5 days ago
Bounce Animal Rescue is a nonprofit organization that focuses on rescuing and transitioning domestic animals into their ideal homes. They are a 100% foster-based organization with no physical location. They are primarily located in Northern Colorado, but do span the entire state of Colorado. They work with a heavy...

Loveland’s Bent Fork Is Now Closed, What’s NoCo Gonna Miss?

Yes, sadly it's true. After 16 years at the Promenade Shops at Centerra, Bent Fork The Grill, has closed its doors. Northern Colorado reacts. As reported here yesterday by Townsquares "Unofficial Mayor of Loveland," the owners of Loveland's "Bent Fork The Grill" announced that they have permanently closed their doors to its location at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. If you had never been to the Bent Fork, you missed out on quite the experience. From the amazing location, their awesome bar, the tasty food, their amazing staff, and yes, even their signature bent forks. The Bent Fork was a place many folks in Northern Colorado called "theirs." Why is that? It's because you always felt welcomed and cared for. More than a restaurant, it was a place to go visit friends.
LOVELAND, CO
Northern Colorado’s Most Scenic And Stunning Drives

There are so many unique and beautiful landscapes in Colorado, it's hard to pick just a few drives that are considered the most scenic. Whether it's driving alongside the Rockies on a north/south route, driving west anywhere, or heading east through the flatlands and the prairies of Eastern Colorado, there are different kinds of beauty to be experienced in our great state.
COLORADO STATE
Volcano Shockwave Hit Colorado On Saturday. Did You Feel It?

Volcano eruptions aren't something we talk about too much in Colorado. A shockwave from an erupted volcano passed through Colorado and most didn't even notice. I didn't feel it, did you? According to our partners at Denver 7, there was an undersea volcano eruption close to Tonga and its shockwaves made their way through Colorado on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Boulder also confirms the report. I remember seeing a friend in Los Angeles post that his city was under a tsunami advisory which, as you could imagine, isn't all that common in that area. The reason for that advisory across the entire west coast was caused by this volcanic eruption.
COLORADO STATE
