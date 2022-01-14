‘The Proud Family’ Revival ‘Louder and Prouder’ Gets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer (VIDEO)

Is the Byrdes’ greatest threat from the inside? That’s what’s suggested in the official trailer for Ozark Season 4 Part 1 (premiering January 21 on Netflix). In the preview, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) serve as messengers for the Navarro cartel. “You will use your influence,” Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) tells them. “I will walk away from my business. I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination and to move freely to the United States. Do this and you are free of your obligation to me.” But it won’t be quite that easy for him to cut a deal with the FBI, since chances are, he won’t be willing to give what it’ll take.

