‘The Proud Family’ Revival ‘Louder and Prouder’ Gets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer (VIDEO)

By Paige Strout
tvinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after The Proud Family were first introduced on Disney Channel, the beloved animated family will grace the small screen again in the Disney+ revival, premiering February 23. Louder and Prouder picks up where the original left off with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) officially becoming a teenager, much to her...

