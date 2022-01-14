ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa set for UFC 271

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrei Arlovski has an opponent for his 37th UFC appearance. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources that the former heavyweight champion is scheduled to fight Jared Vanderaa (12-6) at UFC 271 on Feb....

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Andrei Arlovski
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Chase Sherman
Person
Justin Tafa
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
Talon Marks

UFC 272 Headliner – Covington vs Masvidal

On Jan. 11, Brett Okamoto reported Colby Covington being scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal as the main event for the UFC 272. Okamoto also tweeted that there will be a five-round fight taking place in Las Vegas. Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were friends when starting their careers in the...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Toyota Center#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Retired fighter Claudia Gadelha details new UFC job, wants to bring Performance Institute to Brazil

Claudia Gadelha may have decided to retire from mixed martial arts due to concussion-related symptoms, but she won’t be leaving the UFC entirely. The one-time UFC strawweight title contender has accepted a job in the UFC with a “gigantic” list of obligations, she told MMA Fighting, but one she’s mainly focused on is the development of young athletes in her native Brazil. Speaking on this week’s episode of Trocação Franca, Gadelha explained that her main goal now is to help her countrymen.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and predicts Oleksandr Usyk will ‘smash him’ in rematch

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski tears into ‘punching bag’ Giga Chikadze: ‘I would have made him look really, really bad’

Alexander Volkanovski hopes Giga Chikadze learned a lesson about respect with his loss on Saturday to Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46. Volkanovski was the target of Chikadze’s ire last week after agreeing to defend his UFC featherweight title against late-replacement Chan Sung Jung ahead of UFC Vegas 46. Chikadze blasted the reigning champion for taking “the easy way” out by fighting Jung and declared that Volkanovski was “the easiest fight in the top 10.” Chikadze also criticized the UFC for refusing to wait until after the Kattar fight before booking a replacement, with the implication being that he’d be able to defeat Kattar then quickly turn around for a title bout.
UFC
ufc.com

Updates To UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

Due to COVID-19 protocols, please note the following changes:. Movsar Evolev has been removed from his featherweight bout with Ilia Topuria. Replacing Movsar will be Charles Jourdain, who turns around on short notice following his victory on Dec. 18. Poliana Botelho has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy