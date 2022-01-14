Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa set for UFC 271

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO