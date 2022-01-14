ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Microgreens Market Is estimated to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

The microgreens market size was valued at $1,276.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Endpoint Security Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Symantec, McAfee, Sophos

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Endpoint Security Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Endpoint Security market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Endpoint Security industry as it offers our...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2030

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Surgery [Direct Neuropathy by Type (Epineural Repair, Perineural Repair, and Group Fascicular Repair), Nerve Grafting by Type (Autografts, Allografts, and Xenografts), Neuromodulation Surgery (External and Internal), and Stem Cell Therapy] and Product [Biomaterial by Type (Nerve Conduits, Nerve Protectors, Nerve Wraps, and Nerve Connectors) and Neuromodulation Surgery Devices by Type (External by Type (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) and Internal by Type (Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, and Others)] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Encryption Software Market to Generate $22.74 Billion by 2027, Claims AMR

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Encryption Software Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Functionand Industry Vertical : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027," The global encryption software market was valued at $6.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Syphilis Testing Market Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of $3.65 Billion by 2026

Syphilis Testing Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $3,650.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.2% during the period 2014-2020. The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020.Latin America,Middle East&Africa(LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

India White Goods Market | Air Conditioner Market In India Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of More Than 14% By 2026.

The market research report titled 'India Air Conditioner Market Outlook, 2026', 'India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2026', & 'India Washing Machine Market Outlook, 2026' Published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in the refrigerator, Washing Machine , & Air Conditioner market of India. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and foreseen future but also has a detailed study about the Covid-19 impact on the industry. The consumer durable industry is thriving with the increasing demands of the vast and diverse user base of the country. The sector has one of the important parts of the Indian economy and providing employment to millions of people and also improving the quality of life of people in the country.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Livestock Identification Market Revenue $2.3 Billion by 2026

According to the new research report the "Livestock Identification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Species (Cattle, Poultry, Swine), Technology, Device Lifecycle (Short Period, Long Period), Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for effective management of livestock, elevated demand for automation in livestock farming, and increased focus of farmers on real-time identification and monitoring of livestock are the major factors driving the livestock identification market growth.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025 | Latest Research Report

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025," the global disposable medical gloves market size was valued at $4,047 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,444 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Solar Powered ATM Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Solar Powered ATM Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Solar Powered ATM Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automatically Driving Car Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | General Motors, Toyota, Uber, Apple, Google, CB Insights

The Global Automatically Driving Car Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Automatically Driving Car manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Automatically Driving Car research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Automatically Driving Car. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are Alphabet-Waymo, Google, FCA, NXP Semiconductors, General Motors, Uber, Apple, Baidu, Ford, Intel, Argo.ai, CB Insights, Volkswagen, Toyota, Benz, Tesla & Audi etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hazmat Suit Market: Infection Control and Biohazard Application to Rise at $ 6,507.2 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hazmat Suits Market by Application, Safety Standard, and End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global hazmat suits market was valued at $6.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Baby Nail Trimmer Market is Estimated to Cross $43.1 Million by the End of 2026 | ZoLi Inc., Green bell

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global baby nail trimmer market size was valued at $23.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 32.3% share of the baby nail trimmer market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Concrete Admixtures Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027 | SIKA, BASF, GCP Allied Technologies, RPM International

A new research document with title 'Concrete Admixtures Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as SIKA AG, BASF SE, GCP Allied Technologies, RPM International Inc., Fosroc International Inc., Mapei Inc., CICO Technologies Ltd., CHRYSO S.A.S., Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Rhein Chemotechnik GmbH, among others. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2022-2028.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Global 3D Projector Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 3D Projector Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Projector market, assessing the market based on its segments like technologies, light sources, resolutions, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Car Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Surge in demand for luxury vehicles and preference for comfortable driving experience fuel the growth of the global luxury car market. According to the research published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury car market generated $495.7 billion in 2018, and is estimated to garner $733.2 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, current market size & estimations, market share, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Refrigerated Display Cases Market is Expected to Reach $20.8 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $20.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2016 to 2022. In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the global RDC market, with revenue share of around 32% in 2015, owing to the presence of an established food and beverage retail sector.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Microwave Oven Market is Expected to Reach $25.4 billion, Globally, by 2020

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Microwave Oven Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Receptionist Service Market Size Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Market Growth and Forecasts by 2028

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Virtual Receptionist Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2022-2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Smith.ai, AnswerConnect, Ruby, A&A Communications, Abby Connect, AnswerCalifornia, AnswerFirst, AnswerForce, Davinci Meeting Rooms, Easybee, Fusion Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Gabbyville, Go Answer, HitRate Solutions, MAP Communications, MoveUp Solutions, My Receptionist, MyTasker, Numa, Office Sense, Professional Communications Messaging Service, ReceptionHQ, Sound Telecom, Specialty Answering Service, Sunshine Communication Services, The SaaSy People, Vicky Virtual Receptionists, Virtalent, VoiceNation & Virtual Assistant Services etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dialysis Market Size to See Record Break Revenue $129.8 Billion by 2028, At CAGR Of 4.7%

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Solar Traffic Light Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2028 | Novergy, Solar Lighting International, Kanta Electricals India

Latest published market study on Global Solar Traffic Light Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Solar Traffic Light space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sinowatcher, Novergy, Solar Lighting International, Inc., Kanta Electricals India Limited, Fama Traffic, Trafitronics India Pvt Ltd, Eternity Power Solutions Private Limited, Zhongshan Alltop Lighting Co., Ltd., ZhongJing Electric Engineering Co., Ltd (ZEE), Qixiang Traffic Equipment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GuangAn Intelligent Traffic Technology Co., Ltd, & A1 Roadlines Pty Ltd.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

LNG Storage Tank Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- McDermott, Wartsila, Linde

The Latest Released LNG Storage Tank market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global LNG Storage Tank market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in LNG Storage Tank market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Linde, McDermott, Wartsila, IHI, Air Water, Cimc Enric, Chart Industries & Isisan.
MARKETS

