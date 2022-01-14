Pilates & Yoga Studios Market May See a Big Move | CORE PILATES, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Fitness, Flex Studios

A new research document with title 'Asia-Pacific Smart Homes Technology Market: Insights and Forecast, 2018-2024: Emphasis on Application (Safety and Security, Smart Appliances, Heating Ventilating, Air Conditioning (HVAC), Home Entertainment, Smart Lighting Systems, Smart Energy Management), Technology (Wireless and Wired Smart Home Technology), End-Users (Residential and Commercials End-Users)' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Haier Electronics, ABB Limited, ASSA ABLOY, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Ltd, IBM Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG and United Technologies Corporation. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2022-2028. Numerous companies have forayed in the Asian smart home technology market and offers smart devices in different applications such as smart speaker, security systems, smart TVs, LEDs and switches, kitchen ware appliances and other devices. With an objective to enhance their product portfolio, these players have adopted acquisitions and collaborations strategy to increase their presence in the region.

