Cattle, hog futures mixed to end the week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were mixed, mostly higher adjusting spreads. February live cattle closed $.97 higher at $137.97 and April live cattle closed $1.15 higher at $142.12. March feeders were $.35 lower at $166.37 and April feeder cattle were $.12 lower at $170.35. It...

Sorghum can diversify crop rotations by increasing yield, lowering inputs

Sorghum can diversify crop rotations by increasing yield, lowering inputs. The Executive Director of Nebraska’s sorghum groups says by adding sorghum to a crop rotation farmers can boost their bottom line. Nate Blum says following sorghum with other crops can increase yields as much as 8 percent. “And, that’s...
DTN Cotton Open: Mixed to Start Short Week

As the market returns from a three-day break, spot March is trading a bit softer. Traders are concerned about continuing weakness in various stock markets over impending higher interest rates. Next week the Federal Reserve will meet to decide its plans for hiking rates as a means of slowing inflation. To that end, the U.S. dollar is recovering Tuesday morning.
First contracted soyleic growing program opens

January 18, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Missouri, News. The Missouri Soybean Association’s high oleic soybean trait opened its first contract growing program. Missouri Soy’s Bryan Stobaugh tells Brownfield Perdue AgriBusiness is contracting with growers around the east coast. “The way Perdue was set up, everything is...
Wheat buys back some recent losses

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts have improved chances of rain in Argentina into midweek next week, which should also hit ports of southern Brazil. Some production potential has been lost, reflected in recent lower estimates from private and governmental entities, but the precipitation will help in parts of the region. Forecasts for central and northern Brazil look drier, which should allow harvest pick up steam. The USDA’s next round of projections is out February 9th. Soybean export inspections were up sharply on the week, down sharply on the year, led by China and Italy. The USDA says Mexico bought 239,486 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybeans ahead of Tuesday’s open, adding last Friday’s reported sale of 100,422 tons of 2021/22 U.S. corn to Mexico was soybeans, not corn. The NOPA says member firms crushed 186.438 million bushels of soybeans during December, above expectations and up from November. Soybean meal was lower, with most months down sharply on commercial selling, while bean oil was up, modestly, on commercial buying and strength in palm oil. Indonesia’s government is reportedly considering some restrictions on palm oil exports, citing higher domestic prices.
Cattle producers can expect to breakeven in 2022 as feed costs remain the problem

Cattle producers can expect to breakeven in 2022 as feed costs remain the problem. Rising feed costs are one of the challenges cattle producers will face in 2022. Purdue University livestock economist Michael Langemeier says “Feeder to fed ratio is expected to be below the average compared to the last 10 years,” he says. “That’s a good sign but if you combine slightly below average with a high feed cost, you’re pretty much still looking at a breakeven scenario.”
Spring wheat production falls

The USDA says spring wheat production dropped sharply in 2021 as drought in the northern and northwestern U.S. Plains slashed yields. Production was 331.14 million bushels, a decrease of 256.365 million from 2020, with an average yield of 32.6 bushels per acre, a decline of 16 bushels on the year.
Cattle futures mostly higher heading into Friday

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle were mostly higher and feeders were higher supported by the stronger boxed beef prices. February live cattle closed $.42 higher at $137 and April live cattle closed $.45 higher at $140.97. March feeder cattle closed $1.05 higher at $166.72 and April feeder cattle closed $1.70 higher at $170.47.
Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were mixed, mostly higher watching direct business develop. February live cattle closed $1.42 higher at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.62 higher at $141.20. March feeder cattle closed $1 higher at $166.35 and April feeder cattle closed $.67 higher at $170.12.
DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Futures Struggle to Find Footing

Cattle futures just could not get a break Wednesday with continued liquidation. Traders’ fears of no better than steady cash were confirmed. Hogs continued their march higher following at third day of higher cash. Cattle: Steady. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $200.65 +$0.42*. Hogs: Higher. Futures: Higher. Lean Equiv: $92.778...
DTN Livestock Close: Throughout Lags Behind for Both Cattle, Hogs

Heading into Friday’s trade, the livestock complex hopes to round out the week strong and find more clarity on whether or not processing speeds are going to get back to normal. Technically speaking, Thursday’s trade treated the livestock complex well as futures closed mostly higher. But from a fundamental...
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Thursday on regional weakness. However, the expectation of weaker production will support prices, said palm oil trader David Ng. “We locate support at RM4,750 a tonne and resistance at RM5,100 a tonne,”...
DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Keep Rallying Despite Cattle Selloff

Heading into Thursday’s trade, hogs are hopeful to find a strong export report which should help the market’s ability to rally into the later part of the week. The cattle complex continued to struggle throughout Wednesday’s trade, but the lean hog market couldn’t have cared less that grains rallied Tuesday. Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market will be anxious to see how the first export report of the year treats the complex.
CoBank suggests dairy export records could be topped in 2022

CoBank suggests dairy export records could be topped in 2022. A dairy economist says 2021’s end with strong exports could easily be surpassed in 2022. “We’re well on our way to ending the year with phenomenal, record-breaking dairy exports.”. Tanner Ehmke with CoBank tells Brownfield logistics remained a...
Futures slip after mixed results from big banks

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as big lenders including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with a mixed batch of results, while big technology companies extended declines after a bruising selloff. JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled 3.0% in premarket trading...
Ammonia tariff could hurt farmers, food prices

January 13, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Fertilizer, News. A corn industry leader says the recent tariff petition by top U.S. ammonia producer CF Industries could spell bad news for the food chain and U.S. farmers. Missouri Corn Growers Association President Jay Schutte tells Brownfield four fertilizer companies control...
Grassley looking for possible paths for compromise cattle market bill

Grassley looking for possible paths for compromise cattle market bill. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa says lawmakers continue to flesh out the best path for the bipartisan compromise bill addressing competition in the cattle markets. He says tying it to the Livestock Mandatory Reporting bill is the best route....
CPO futures end marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended marginally higher today on the strength in the soybean oil market as well as expectations of weak output. However, the commodity’s recent rally may curb further demand which may add pressure on prices, said...
Stock futures trade mixed, bond yields rise

U.S. equity futures are attempting to bounce back from Wednesday's decline which was sparked after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Dow futures have turned positive suggesting a gain of 0.2% when trading...
