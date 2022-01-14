Cattle, hog futures mixed to end the week

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts have improved chances of rain in Argentina into midweek next week, which should also hit ports of southern Brazil. Some production potential has been lost, reflected in recent lower estimates from private and governmental entities, but the precipitation will help in parts of the region. Forecasts for central and northern Brazil look drier, which should allow harvest pick up steam. The USDA’s next round of projections is out February 9th. Soybean export inspections were up sharply on the week, down sharply on the year, led by China and Italy. The USDA says Mexico bought 239,486 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybeans ahead of Tuesday’s open, adding last Friday’s reported sale of 100,422 tons of 2021/22 U.S. corn to Mexico was soybeans, not corn. The NOPA says member firms crushed 186.438 million bushels of soybeans during December, above expectations and up from November. Soybean meal was lower, with most months down sharply on commercial selling, while bean oil was up, modestly, on commercial buying and strength in palm oil. Indonesia’s government is reportedly considering some restrictions on palm oil exports, citing higher domestic prices.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO