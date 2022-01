Emotional wellbeing has been top of mind these past couple of years, which is why many people who are looking to lose weight now are embracing diets that have less to do with how they look and more so with how they feel. As nutrition pros have long established, there are diet plans out there that can help you feel great inside and radiate on the outside, without leading to "yo-yo" dieting or exasperatedly watching pounds trickle back after crash dieting for weeks or months at a time, explains Amy Fischer, MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian working within the Good Housekeeping Institute.

DIETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO