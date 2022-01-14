Nigeria partially opens market for U.S. pork

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts do have a chance of rain in dry parts of South America this weekend, and while some damage has been done, a less stressful weather pattern would generally be welcome. Still, that’s a big question mark, with several government and private entities recently lower projections for Argentina and Brazil, where it’s roughly the equivalent of mid-July for crops. The Rosario Grain Exchange has Argentina’s soybean crop at 40 million tons, compared to the prior projection of 45 million. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 31% of Argentina’s bean crop is called good to excellent, compared to 48% last week. The International Grains Council sees global production at 368 million tons, compared to the November estimate of 280 million, also lowering trade, consumption, and carryover. The U.S. export sales pace remains well behind last marketing year. Last week’s old crop sales were short of 750,000 tons, with just under half purchased by China. New crop sales of 183,000 tons were to unknown destinations and China. China says it wants to produce 40% more soybeans domestically by 2025, around 23 million tons, in order to become more self-sufficient. Soybean meal and oil were lower on those forecasts for South America and the generally bearish tone in grains and oilseeds. There are still no deliveries against January bean meal, which expires Friday, reflecting the solid demand. Malaysian palm oil futures were up sharply ahead of the U.S. session on concerns about global vegetable oil production.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO