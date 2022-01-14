ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Nigeria partially opens market for U.S. pork

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. can now export sausage and similar products to Nigeria after the nation agreed to partially open its market to US pork products. The announcement came earlier...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Pork Producers Now Have Some Access to Nigeria

Iowa pork producers can now export sausage and similar products to Nigeria. Last week, Nigeria agreed to partly open its market to US pork producers after negotiations between the USDA and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to Jen Sorenson, president of the National Pork Producers Council, this is the...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

CoBank suggests dairy export records could be topped in 2022

CoBank suggests dairy export records could be topped in 2022. A dairy economist says 2021’s end with strong exports could easily be surpassed in 2022. “We’re well on our way to ending the year with phenomenal, record-breaking dairy exports.”. Tanner Ehmke with CoBank tells Brownfield logistics remained a...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wheat buys back some recent losses

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts have improved chances of rain in Argentina into midweek next week, which should also hit ports of southern Brazil. Some production potential has been lost, reflected in recent lower estimates from private and governmental entities, but the precipitation will help in parts of the region. Forecasts for central and northern Brazil look drier, which should allow harvest pick up steam. The USDA’s next round of projections is out February 9th. Soybean export inspections were up sharply on the week, down sharply on the year, led by China and Italy. The USDA says Mexico bought 239,486 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybeans ahead of Tuesday’s open, adding last Friday’s reported sale of 100,422 tons of 2021/22 U.S. corn to Mexico was soybeans, not corn. The NOPA says member firms crushed 186.438 million bushels of soybeans during December, above expectations and up from November. Soybean meal was lower, with most months down sharply on commercial selling, while bean oil was up, modestly, on commercial buying and strength in palm oil. Indonesia’s government is reportedly considering some restrictions on palm oil exports, citing higher domestic prices.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Beef#Nigerian#Nppc#African
voiceofmuscatine.com

Can China repeat 2021 corn import record?

January 18, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, News, Trade. The U.S. Grains Council wonders how close China might come to repeating last year’s record corn imports. USGC director of strategic initiatives and engagement Melissa Kessler tells Brownfield China was the top destination for U.S. corn in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Florida Orange Forecast Reduced and U.S. Pork Going to India

**The USDA’s January forecast reduced its estimate for Florida Orange production while holding Florida Grapefruit production steady for the 2021-22 season. www.morningagclips.com reports, the forecast projected 44.5 million boxes of Florida Oranges, down 1.5 million from December. Projections for boxes of Florida Grapefruit remained the same at 4.1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
kiwaradio.com

India opening to U.S. pork

IARN — The National Pork Producers applaud the U.S. and Indian government’s announcement that U.S. pork exports are on their way into India, the world’s second-most populated country. “After decades of work, a market that had been closed to U.S. pork is getting opened,” NPPC President Jen...
AGRICULTURE
104.5 KDAT

How New Pork Markets Can Benefit Iowa Farmers

Last week, the U.S. announced an agreement with India allowing US to export pork to the country. This announcement comes with excitement and new possibilities to markets outside India says Maria Zieba, National Pork Producer Council’s Vice President of Affairs. The fact that they really agreed to the standard...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans down on rain potential in South America

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling, capping a bearish week. Most forecasts had at least some rain in dry parts of South America over the coming week, but at least some damage has been done. Several government and private bodies have recently issued lower production projections for both Argentina and Brazil due to hot, dry weather. Portions of central and northern Brazil are expected to see a drier pattern, which would help with the harvest pace. Exports continue to be slower than expected, limiting any significant upside. Brazil’s faster than average planting pace led to Chinese buyers locking in purchases late last year and early this year. While some of those could be canceled, Brazil is still on pace for a large, if not record, crop, just not as large as some were expecting earlier in the season. Soybean meal and oil were mostly lower on spread trade, fund selling and position squaring ahead of January contracts’ expiration. Spain bought 100,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybean meal Friday morning.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, wheat drop, corn mostly lower

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts do have a chance of rain in dry parts of South America this weekend, and while some damage has been done, a less stressful weather pattern would generally be welcome. Still, that’s a big question mark, with several government and private entities recently lower projections for Argentina and Brazil, where it’s roughly the equivalent of mid-July for crops. The Rosario Grain Exchange has Argentina’s soybean crop at 40 million tons, compared to the prior projection of 45 million. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 31% of Argentina’s bean crop is called good to excellent, compared to 48% last week. The International Grains Council sees global production at 368 million tons, compared to the November estimate of 280 million, also lowering trade, consumption, and carryover. The U.S. export sales pace remains well behind last marketing year. Last week’s old crop sales were short of 750,000 tons, with just under half purchased by China. New crop sales of 183,000 tons were to unknown destinations and China. China says it wants to produce 40% more soybeans domestically by 2025, around 23 million tons, in order to become more self-sufficient. Soybean meal and oil were lower on those forecasts for South America and the generally bearish tone in grains and oilseeds. There are still no deliveries against January bean meal, which expires Friday, reflecting the solid demand. Malaysian palm oil futures were up sharply ahead of the U.S. session on concerns about global vegetable oil production.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: India to Allow Imports of Pork and Pork Products

The livestock complex was a sea of red Monday as there was nothing that could overcome the bearish attitude. It was not because of demand or higher meat values, but the fact that animals are not being processed. India has agreed to import pork and pork products. Cattle: Lower. Futures:...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

India Agrees to Allow Imports of U.S. Pork

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Monday that the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade. This news follows the successful revitalization of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi in November 2021.
WORLD
agdaily.com

Historic agreement will bring U.S. pork products to India

U.S. pork producers received great news Monday evening when U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India. This historic agreement has removed a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

U.S. pork gains access to India

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday announced the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India. This news follows the successful revitalization of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi in November, during which...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Market Sentiment Softens In The U.S. And Asia

European shares continued their new year rally on Tuesday, but sentiment softened during the US session and deteriorated even further in Asia today. Maybe the trigger for the switch was the slide in the ISM manufacturing index, or it could have been hawkish remarks by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. Yesterday, we also had an OPEC+ decision, with the group sticking to its agreed plan.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Europe fuels sales growth for French train maker Alstom

Jan 20 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom reported a rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, bolstered by contract wins in Europe and stronger market clout as it integrates the rail unit it bought from Bombardier last year. The Paris-based firm reported sales of 3.92 billion euros ($4.45 billion), compared...
TRAFFIC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Trade deputy keeps spotlight on Canadian dairy quotas

Trade deputy keeps spotlight on Canadian dairy quotas. January 15, 2022 By Larry Lee Filed Under: Ag economy, News, Trade. A U.S. trade official again emphasized the importance of Canada fully meeting its USMCA commitments. During a virtual meeting with U.S., Mexican, and Canadian trade representatives Wednesday, Deputy United States Trade Representative Jayme White expressed concern about Canada’s allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas, which were recently ruled unfair to the U.S.
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

USSEC: Soybeans help impoverished countries develop diets, technology

USSEC: Soybeans help impoverished countries develop diets, technology. A board member with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) says low-income countries are using American soybeans to improve humanitarian needs. Lance Rezac tells Brownfield USSEC partners with the World Institute for Soy and Human Health (WISHH) to promote US soy...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy